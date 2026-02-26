Oklahoma Rallies to Beat Arizona State, Avoid Midweek Sweep

NORMAN — The Sooners needed all nine innings on Wednesday to avoid a midweek sweep.

Facing a one-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth, Oklahoma rallied to beat Arizona State 4-3. OU’s win follows its 15-3 loss to the Sun Devils on Tuesday.

Heading into the ninth, Oklahoma had mustered only three base hits. The Sooners got two runs across early in the game but couldn’t manage any offense between the fourth and eighth innings.

The Sooners had one last chance in the final frame — and Camden Johnson got them going.

A third baseman, Johnson belted a ball into left-center field and made it all the way to third base for a triple. One batter later, Deiten Lachance drove him in on an RBI double.

Jaxon Willits finished the job, hitting a walk-off double down the left-field line to score Lachance and clinch Oklahoma’s one-run win.

OU finished the game with only six base hits, and three of those came in the ninth inning.

Gavyn Jones started on the mound for the Sooners, and his day was short-lived.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Why Patty Gasso Believes Oklahoma Pitcher Sydney Berzon Can Get Even Better

Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke 'Excited' for NFL Draft Process Despite Rejected Appeal

Kendall Wells' Offensive Start is 'Different,' Patty Gasso Says

A second-year Sooner, Jones allowed all three of ASU’s runs, though only two of them were earned. He gave up two hits and three walks in two innings.

After the Sooners pulled Jones, three other pitchers — Kadyn Leon, Jason Bodin and Jackson Cleveland — entered the game. That trio of arms allowed only four hits and one walk. Cleveland, who pitched the final 1.1 innings, earned the win.

For Arizona State, Derek Schaefer got the loss. He allowed both of the Sooners’ ninth-inning runs and allowed three hits in 0.2 innings of work.

Following the win, Oklahoma is 8-1. The Sun Devils outscored the Sooners 18-7 over two games after OU outscored its opponents 100-13 in its first seven contests of the 2026 season.

Arizona State dropped to 8-1 with its loss.

Oklahoma will be back at Kimrey Family Stadium on Friday for the first of a three-game series against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are 2-5 so far in 2026, and they lost two games of three against Texas State last week.

The Sooners won’t leave Norman until March 17, when they battle Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond, LA.