Oklahoma Looking to Improve Seeding in Final Regular Season Series vs. Tennessee

NORMAN — After three dismal weekends in a row, the Sooners will look to build some momentum in their final regular-season series.

Oklahoma (31-18 overall, 13-14 SEC) will battle Tennessee (35-18, 13-14) in a three-game series running from Thursday to Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The Sooners are 3-6 in their last nine SEC games, losing series to Auburn, Florida and Arkansas over the last three weekends.

OU’s most glaring issue over the last few weeks has been pitching.

In the Sooners’ last five contests, they have given up 57 runs. LJ Mercurius and Cameron Johnson — OU’s starters on Friday and Saturday, respectively, against Arkansas — combined to allow nine earned runs on eight hits and four walks in their outings against the Razorbacks.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Oklahoma’s 5.23 team ERA ranks 13th in the SEC, ahead of only Vanderbilt, LSU and Missouri.

The Sooners’ bats, though, have shown flashes lately and could help them steal a couple games against the Volunteers.

In Sunday’s game against Arkansas, OU scored 15 runs on 13 hits. The Sooners also scored eight runs in their Sunday contest against the Razorbacks, but they couldn’t match Arkansas’ 12 runs.

OU still ranks 14th in the SEC in both runs scored (326) and home runs (57), but the Sooners averted total disaster against Arkansas, thanks to dozens of timely knocks.

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The Sooners will need to be better offensively, defensively and on the mound against a Tennessee squad that is surging.

The Volunteers are 5-4 in their last nine SEC games, and two of those victories came against No. 4 Texas. Tennessee has also won conference series against Mississippi State, Alabama and Missouri.

At its best, Tennessee’s offense is explosive. The Volunteers rank fourth in the SEC with 105 home runs, and they average 7.25 runs per game. Their .278 team batting average, however, ranks 10th in the SEC.

Two Volunteers — Garrett Wright and Reese Chapman — are batting above .300. Infielder Henry Ford leads Tennessee with 16 home runs.

The Volunteers’ pitching staff has been shaky at times. They have given up 70 home runs in 53 games, and their 4.54 team ERA is seventh in the SEC.

Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee’s Game 1 starter, has been the Vols’ most reliable arm. His 3.13 ERA is seventh in the SEC, and he has struck out 95 batters in 72 innings this year.

With identical, 13-14 conference records, the Sooners and Volunteers will play for seeding this weekend. OU and Tennessee are tied for 10th in the SEC’s standings, and the teams are one game behind Ole Miss and one game ahead of Kentucky.

Multiple wins for either squad would be crucial heading into the SEC Tournament in Hoover, AL, next week.