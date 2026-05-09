Oklahoma Responds Well But Collapses Late to Drop Series With Arkansas

Oklahoma put their best foot forward in the second game of their three-game series against No. 17 Arkansas. A great effort was undone by a late eighth inning collapse.

After getting run ruled in the first game on Friday, OU responded with gritty play but fell 12-8 in a loss to Arkansas, dropping the series. The No. 24 Sooners gave their best effort from the mound and the plate, but couldn't overcome mistakes.

Cameron Johnson had a day he'd like to forget. Only 2.1 innings of play with three strike outs and four runs off two hits. Despite the lackadaisical play from the mound, OU was able to rebound with hitting and pitching from the bullpen.

Deiten LaChance got things rolling with a single shot in the first inning with two outs. The momentum was short lived as the Razorbacks came to life at the plate.

Oklahoma catcher Deiten Lachance connects for a double against Vanderbilt during the second inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A single home run and a two-run home run took the lead back for the home team in the second inning. Johnson lost a bit of control from the mound and Arkansas took advantage.

Oklahoma was able to regain control in the third when Camden Johnson grounded out with one out, but Connor Larkin was able to score to cut the Razorback lead at 3-2. OU would have a runner at third but Jaxon Willits flied out to center field to end the Sooners' chances at tying the game.

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Oklahoma continued to fight despite Arkansas taking advantage of Sooner mistakes.

A fielder's choice in the third inning increased the Razorback lead to 4-2 — but OU would answer in the fourth.

Dasan Harris hit a solo home run in the fourth with nobody on and two outs, the second time the Sooners were able to salvage a situation with a run. The inning ended shortly thereafter, denying OU the chance to tie.

Another fielder's choice resulted in a Razorback run to round out the fourth inning. At 5-3, it seemed like anything Oklahoma would do, Arkansas would answer right back.

Oklahoma outfielder Dasan Harris reaches second base on a double under Vanderbilt shortstop Ryker Waite (51) during the ninth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 9, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OU was able to navigate out of a sticky situation in the fifth with runners in scoring position. Xander Mercurius and Kadyn Leon were able to strike out two Razorback betters to keep the score at 5-3.

But just when it seemed like things were going the way of the home team, Kyle Branch — one of the more clutch player in the lineup — hit a two-run homer in the sixth, scoring Harris to tie the game at five a piece.

It was LaChance again in the seventh inning, this time a double into right center — Johnson and Jason Walk scored to put the Sooners ahead for good. At 7-5, OU had the wind at their backs.

Harris had it going once againt to give the Sooners insurance in the eighth. Heading to the plate to lead off, Harris hammered a solo shot into right field to increase the lead to 8-5 in favor of Oklahoma. From there, OU went 1-2-3, but the damage was done.

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson talks with officials before a Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kuhio Aloy was able to cut into the Sooner lead in the bottom of the eighth with an error on Willits, scoring a Razorback runner.

Arkansas wasn't done. Two back-to-back RBIs tied the game at eight a piece. Seven hits, six runs in total in the eighth doomed Oklahoma.

Oklahoma and Arkansas will meet for the third game tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.