OU Baseball: No.16 Oklahoma Annihilates Missouri to Sweep Weekend Series
Game 2 of Oklahoma's doubleheader at Missouri was a lot like the first two games of the series: Domination from the Sooners in every aspect.
The No.16-ranked Sooners earned their fourth straight run-rule victory as they dispatched the Tigers 12-1 on Friday evening at Taylor Field in Columbia.
Tony Neubeck got the start for Missouri and he was greeted by an offensive onslaught from the Sooner offense.
A leadoff walk by Trey Gambill and a double by Jaxon Willits put runners on second and third with nobody out and one of the best players in the country at the plate.
Easton Carmichael followed up his six-RBI performance earlier in the day with a three-run home run off Neubeck to take the early 3-0 lead.
Neubeck retired the next two Sooners, but Kyle Branch deposited a pitch over the fence for his first home run since opening day to give Oklahoma a 4-0 lead.
Oklahoma starter Malachi Witherspoon (3-4) found himself in a little bit of trouble after retiring the leadoff batter.
Back-to-back free passes to Jackson Lovich and Kaden Peer put two on runners with one out.
A single from Pierre Seals drove in Lovich and the Tigers cut the OU lead down to 4-1. But Witherspoon induced a 5-4-3 double play that ended the Mizzou threat.
Drew Dickerson got the Sooners' run back quickly as he launched the first pitch of the second inning over the scoreboard in left-center field and onto the Missouri football practice field to take a 5-1 lead.
The offensive momentum continued in the inning when two more free passes put runners in scoring position.
Sam Christiansen did not want to be left out of the offensive explosion, so he launched a 2-2 fastball into right field and gave the Sooners an 8-1 lead and ended the day for Neubeck.
Neubeck pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on five Sooner hits.
Immediately after a shaky first inning Witherspoon responded by facing just one over the minimum through three innings, including striking out the side in the second.
A duo of singles from Willits and Carmichael put runners on first and second, another opportunity with runners in scoring position.
After a fielder's choice and a walk to Jason Walk, the bases were loaded for Kyle Branch against Tiger reliever Xavier Lovett.
Branch broke up a double play that allowed Willits to score and earned his second RBI of the game that increased the Oklahoma lead to 9-1 into the bottom of the fourth.
Witherspoon began the fourth inning the same way he did the first with a walk and a hit by pitch that put some pressure on the Sooner defense.
But once again Witherspoon limited the damage with a couple of strikeouts and a flyout to hold the Tigers off the scoreboard.
The Sooner scoring continued in the fifth when an RBI triple from Willits tacked on another run that made it a 10-1 ballgame.
Walk earned his first hit of the game in the sixth inning along with Branch reaching due to an error by third baseman Chris Patterson, but OU couldn't add to its total.
Jason Bodin entered for Witherspoon in the bottom of the sixth and immediately retired the side in order to send the game to the seventh.
Missouri brought in their third pitcher of the game and the lack of success continued for the Tiger pitching staff.
Two straight doubles by Dawson Willis and Trey Gambill along with another single by Willits brought the Oklahoma lead up to 12-1.
The Sooners return to Norman for midweek action against Oral Roberts on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.