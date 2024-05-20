OU Baseball: Oklahoma Coach Skip Johnson Lands Big 12 Award
In his final season coaching in the conference, Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson was named Big 12 Coach of the Year on Monday.
Johnson guided the Sooners to the program's first ever regular-season league championship and No. 1 seed in this week's Big 12 Tournament, a feat they pulled off with three games still to play.
OU swept Baylor on May 10-12 to clinch the title even though they still had a series ahead at Cinncinnati. The Sooners took two of three at the Bearcats to finish 23-7 in league play this year, 2 1/2 games ahead of Oklahoma State (20-9) and three games ahead of Texas (20-10).
Oklahoma was picked to finish sixth in the preseason coaches poll but ended up running away with the regular-season crown, sweeping a program-record six conference series. The Sooners are 34-18 this year headed into the postseason.
It's Johnson's seventh year as a head coach. The former long-time Texas pitching coach under Augie Garrido took the Sooners to the College World Series national championship series in 2022, where they finished 45-24 and were national runner up to Ole Miss.
Johnson has a 223-150 career record in Norman as OU heads to Arlington for the conference tournament.