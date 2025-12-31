Fifth Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Headed to Transfer Portal, per Report

Wednesday’s mass exodus from Oklahoma continued during the afternoon, as offensive lineman Logan Howland will enter the transfer portal, per a report from On3’s Pete Thamel.

The report came after five other OU players — offensive lineman Luke Baklenko, quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and defensive backs Gentry Williams, Devon Jordan and Maliek Hawkins — announced their transfer intentions earlier in the day.

NEW: Oklahoma OL Logan Howland plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/poOyHSYTqa pic.twitter.com/f42niRVDlq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 31, 2025

Howland, a redshirt sophomore in 2025, played more than 50 snaps in three of Oklahoma’s first four games. He played only one snap against Kent State on Oct. 4 and suffered an injury during that game. Howland never appeared in another game the rest of the season.

Altogether, Howland played 221 snaps this season. His most notable performance came in Week 2 against Michigan, when Howland finished with a stellar 77 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Howland played in all 13 games and appeared on 502 snaps. He finished that year with a 67.9 PFF offensive grade.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Loses Quarterback to the Transfer Portal per Report

Another Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Announces Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Who Could Oklahoma Add to the Offensive Line in the Transfer Portal?

Howland enrolled at OU in 2023, a year in which he redshirted after playing in only one game.

A New Jersey native, Howland came to Oklahoma as a consensus 3-star prospect and chose the Sooners over offers from Iowa, Miami, Michigan and several other major programs. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 30 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023.

Howland is the fifth Oklahoma offensive lineman to announce his planned departure, joining Jacob Sexton, Troy Everett, Luke Baklenko and Isaiah Autry-Dent. Other offensive players that are on the move include wide receiver Jayden Gibson, running back Jovantae Barnes, tight end Kaden Helms and Michael Hawkins Jr.

So far, 16 Oklahoma players have announced that they plan to play elsewhere next season. The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2 before closing on Jan. 16.

Oklahoma went 10-3 in 2025 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak that included road wins at Tennessee and Alabama and home games against Missouri and LSU.

The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.