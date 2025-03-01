OU Baseball: Oklahoma Pounds CSUN 9-0 to Stay Unbeaten
NORMAN — A former Sooner led his team back home Friday to face the current group who calls L. Dale Mitchell Park home as Oklahoma hosted the Cal State Northridge Matadors.
It was a welcome back to Norman for CSUN head coach Eddie Cornejo as the former All-Big 12 second basemen brought his team into the Sooner State for a non-conference battle with his old school.
Just a couple days after Oklahoma put up 20 runs in their two games against Texas Southern, Skip Johnson's crew routed CSUN 9-0.
Oklahoma ace Kyson Witherspoon got the start for the No. 16-ranked Sooners and once again was very impressive on the mound. The junior right hander pitched six innings and allowed zero runs, five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.
Jason Walk got the scoring going for the Sooners in the bottom of the first when he launched a pitch from CSUN starting pitcher Ryan Halamicek over the right field wall into Section 405 and take an early 1-0 lead.
“You never see J-Walk swing at first pitches," Johnson said. "He swung at two tonight, it’s just uncharacteristic. The first at-bat was a great one, he went from down 1-2 to up 3-2 and then ran a ball out of here."
Both Halamicek and Witherspoon then held the opposition off the scoreboard until the fourth inning, when OU's Trey Gambill ledd off the frame with a single down the right field line, and two pitches later, Easton Carmichael smacked a pitch into the right-center field gap to drive in Gambill to give Oklahoma a 2-0 lead.
“They had a good offensive plan against Kyson," Johnson said. "They fouled a lot of balls off and when he started landing his curve ball, that was the separator."
A walk to Sam Christiansen put runners on the corners with nobody out. Kyle Branch hit into a double play, but Carmichael scored from third base to make it 3-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, Carmichael earned his second extra-base hit of the day, and Christiansen drove him in to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead,
That signaled the end of the day for Halamicek, who pitched 5 1/3 innings, struck out three batters, walked two and gave up four runs against the Sooner offense.
Kyle Branch singled into left field and Dayton Tockey found a pitch he liked and drove it down the right-field line to bring in Christiansen and push the Oklahoma lead to 5-0.
Jamie Hitt replaced Witherspoon in the top of the seventh and made an instant impact as he struck out the side on only 13 pitches.
The bottom of the seventh began with walks to Jason Walk and Jaxon Wilits, and after a couple of stolen bases by the duo, Walk came home on a wild pitch to make it 6-0.
A walk and a stolen base by Carmichael and a hit-by-pitch for Christiansen loaded the bases for Branch with two outs and he cleared the bases with a double into the left-center field gap to give Oklahoma a 9-0 lead.
Sophomore Gavyn Jones and Senior Reid Hensley pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to shut the door on the Matadors and allow Oklahoma to take the run rule in game one of the series.
Oklahoma and CSUN return to L. Dale Mitchell Park Saturday for game two of their three-game weekend set. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.