Oklahoma Pitcher Announces Intentions to Transfer

Oklahoma pitcher Sophia Bordi announced on Friday afternoon that she will enter the transfer portal.

Bordi made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) revealing her intentions to depart from the program.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but sometimes things have to change in order to try and find that little kid in yourself who’s yearned for as long as you can remember to be living in the blessings that you’re currently in, to find that spark again,” Bordi said in her post. “I’m excited to see where my journey takes me and what new challenges and opportunities will open up to me.”

Bordi enrolled at OU ahead of the 2025 season but did not see any game action during her lone season in Norman.

In May, Bordi stepped away from the program to “work on” her personal and mental health and returned home to Merchantville, NJ.

Bordi also did not compete for the Sooners during their intrasquad Battle Series scrimmages or either of their exhibition games this fall.

Bordi was a high-level recruit when she joined the program. The pitcher won New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year honors twice and led her high school to two state championships.

She was the top-rated pitcher in the 2025 recruiting class, but she reclassified and enrolled at Oklahoma a year early.

Her intention was to redshirt last year, instead spending the season working with Oklahoma associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha, but that plan was altered when she left the program to return home.

Bordi originally signed alongside the freshman class that will be taking the field this spring for the Sooners.

While Bordi appears to be on the way out, the pitcher expressed her appreciation for her time at OU.

READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS

“I want to say thank you to the people close to me in Oklahoma and the Sooner fans who have continued to support me and show me love throughout my journey thus far,” Bordi said. “I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and the time I’ve spent at OU.”

After the announcement of Bordi’s departure, Oklahoma’s pitching staff will consist of Kierston Deal, Audrey Lowry, Berkley Zache, Sydney Berzon, Miali Guachino and Allyssa Parker.

The Sooners’ four-year national championship streak ended in 2025, as Oklahoma fell to Texas Tech in the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Texas defeated Texas Tech in the championship series to win the national title.