OU Baseball: Oklahoma Tops Mississippi State to Take Series
Two SEC series and two series wins for Oklahoma.
Exactly one week after taking the rubber game in a best-of-3 set at South Carolina, OU beat Mississippi State 7-3 Sunday in the same scenario at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
That allowed the No. 10-ranked Sooners to take the series after dropping Friday night’s opener 2-1 – they outscored Mississippi State 13-11 Saturday – and improve to 20-3 on the season. They are 4-2 in SEC play.
The Bulldogs fell to 15-9 and 1-5.
It was a little bit of everything for OU in Sunday’s decisive game, starting with speed.
Jason Walk walked to lead off against Mississippi State starter Karson Ligon. He stole second base – one of six thefts for OU on the day – and scored on Easton Carmichael’s groundout to Bulldogs second baseman Gatlin Sanders.
Scott Mudler walked with two outs in the bottom of the second. He stole second base despite injuring his shoulder on the play, then pinch runner Gavyn Jones came home from there on Dawson Willis’ line drive single to left field.
Mississippi State took a 3-2 lead against OU starter Malachi Witherspoon with three runs in the top of the third, and Ligon appeared to settle into a groove -- until he made a big mistake to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
Ligon left his first pitch of that inning over the fat part of the plate, and OU right fielder Sam Christiansen deposited it over the fence in left-center to tie the score. Christiansen’s third home run of the year was his first in SEC action.
That was OU’s only big cut of the day, but it was the only one necessary. The Sooners took the lead with three sixth-inning runs behind three singles, a walk, a hit batter and a fielder’s choice. They made it 7-3 in the eighth when Kyle Branch doubled and scored on Dylan Crooks’ squeeze bunt.
Crooks turned around, took the ball and closed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth. That capped the latest effective effort by OU’s bullpen.
Witherspoon hung in despite his third-inning trouble and struck out Joe Powell with the bases loaded to keep the deficit 3-2. He gave way to Beau Sampson with one out in the fifth, and when Sampson induced a second-to-short-to-first, inning-ending double play, it was a sign OU’s bullpen would protect the score if the Sooners could just get their bats going.
Christiansen got his going moments later.
Sampson passed the baton to Jason Bodin with the score 3-3. Bodin passed it to Jaden Barfield with the score 6-3. Crooks took over from there, helping his own cause with a textbook squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth.
The final line for coach Skip Johnson’s four relievers: no runs, one hit (a harmless single in the top of the eighth), three strikeouts and one walk.
OU drops back out of conference play Tuesday with a 6 p.m. matchup at Oral Roberts. The Sooners’ SEC series next weekend is at Alabama, a team ranked in OU’s vicinity before losing two of three games to No. 1 Tennessee this weekend.