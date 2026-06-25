The Numbers Behind Oklahoma’s Championship-Winning Offensive Surge

Early in the 2026 season, Oklahoma’s offense was one of the worst in the SEC.

The Sooners were inconsistent at the plate, and as a result, they dropped several contests that they could’ve easily won. OU finished conference play 11th in the league in home runs and 12th in runs.

But in the postseason, the Sooners mimicked the Murderers’ Row New York Yankees. OU’s offense was integral to its national championship run, which the Sooners capped off with a 13-2 win over North Carolina at the College World Series on Monday.

Here are some numbers that showcase the Sooners’ late-season offensive surge:

47

Oklahoma catcher Deiten Lachance competes against North Carolina in the CWS Finals. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

In the final 19 games of the 2026 season, Oklahoma hit 47 home runs. The Sooners logged only 48 round-trippers in their first 46 contests.

The Sooners hit 12 bombs over six games at the CWS.

Catcher Deiten Lachance was responsible for six of the Sooners’ home runs in the NCAA Tournament, and he hit three of them in Omaha. Lachance finished the year with 18 homers, and he didn’t hit his first one until the Sooners game against Vanderbilt on April 9.

.383

Oklahoma infielder Dayton Tockey gets interviewed after winning the national championship. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

At one point in the 2026 season, first baseman Dayton Tockey’s batting average dropped as low as .176.

But in the postseason, Tockey was one of the Sooners’ most reliable batters. He registered a .383 (18-for-47) batting average in 13 NCAA Tournament games.

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Like Lachance, Tockey hit six home runs in the postseason. His most memorable blast was his solo shot against No. 2 Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional, as that 10th-inning bomb sent the Sooners to the Super Regionals.

After his incredible postseason, Tockey finished the year with a .250 batting average and nine home runs.

15

Oklahoma outfielder Jason Walk celebrates after winning the national championship. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

An offense can be hard to stop when its leadoff hitter is seeing the ball well. And Jason Walk ended the season on a heater.

Walk, an outfielder, finished the year on a 15-game hitting streak. He logged multiple knocks in eight of the Sooners’ 15 NCAA Tournament games.

Walk batted .360 at the College World Series after his average tumbled to .225 midway through the season. He only hit six home runs on the year, but three of those came during the NCAA Tournament.

13

Oklahoma infielder Jaxon Willits celebrates after winning the 2026 national championship. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The number 13 is largely viewed as unlucky. But for Oklahoma, it is a number that embodies the athletic department’s success.

Of course, the Sooners scored 13 runs in their 11-run win over UNC in the CWS Finals. OU also won its most recent football national championship — in 2000 — by a 13-2 final score.

OU infielder Jaxon Willits also has a favorable “13” to add to the mix — that’s how many hits he recorded at the CWS.

Willits went 13-for-26 in Omaha en route to earning CWS MVP honors. The junior also notched six extra-base hits and seven RBIs at the CWS.