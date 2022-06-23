Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma CWS Postgame Press Conference vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, catcher Jimmy Crooks and starting pitcher David Sandlin met with the media following OU's 5-1 win over Texas A&M.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson, catcher Jimmy Crooks and starting pitcher David Sandlin meet with the media on Wednesday, June 22 following the Sooners' 5-1 win over the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies at the College World Series in Omaha. 

