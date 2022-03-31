WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media on Thursday ahead of the Sooners' weekend series with No. 10 Texas in Arlington.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson's full zoom press conference from Thursday, Mar. 31 ahead of the Sooners' three-game weekend series against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns beginning on Friday night in Arlington, TX.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.