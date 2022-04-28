Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Skip Johnson Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson met with the media on Thursday ahead of OU's three-game home series with Kansas State.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson's full zoom press conference from Thursday, Apr. 28 ahead of the Sooners' three-game weekend series with the Kansas State Wildcats beginning Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman. 

