Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma LHP Jake Bennett Media Day

Oklahoma left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett met with the media on OU Baseball Media Day.

Watch Oklahoma left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett's full zoom press conference on Friday, Feb. 11 as part of OU Baseball Media Day just on week before the Sooners' season opener. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Bennett 2-11
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma LHP Jake Bennett Media Day

57 seconds ago
Graham 2-11
Baseball

WATCH: Oklahoma SS Peyton Graham Media Day

21 minutes ago
Porter Moser Pre-Kansas (2-11-22)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference Previewing Kansas

1 hour ago
FB - Ted Roof
Football

Brent Venables Excited About the Wisdom Ted Roof Brings to Oklahoma

3 hours ago
Generic - OU Campus - Seed Sower
Football

OU Named No. 1 Employer in State of Oklahoma by Forbes

3 hours ago
SB - Jocelyn Alo
Softball

Oklahoma's Offense Rolls in Softball Season Opener

18 hours ago
Chip Viney
Football

Oklahoma's Chip Viney Named Defensive Backs Coach at San Jose State

Feb 10, 2022
MBB - Tanner Groves
Football

Oklahoma's Tanner Groves Named a Senior CLASS Award Finalist

Feb 10, 2022