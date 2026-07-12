Where Every Oklahoma Player was Selected in the MLB Draft

This tracker will be updated as the MLB Draft progresses throughout the weekend.

Oklahoma is still basking in the shine of capturing the program's third national title last month.

The players have spread out to participate in summer leagues across the country, and head coach Skip Johnson has been hard at work finalizing the roster for next year through the transfer portal and rounding out the coaching staff, which now includes his son Tyler Johnson to fill the void left by Todd Butler, who departed for Florida.

A handful of OU upperclassmen will have big decisions to make.

The MLB Draft got underway on Saturday, meaning a few Sooners will have to decide whether to return to school for an additional year or start their professional careers.

Here are the Oklahoma players who have been selected in the draft.

Player Position Round Pick Team Brendan Brock C/OF 3 99 New York Yankees Jaxon Willits INF 5 141 Los Angeles Angels LJ Mercurius RHP 5 148 Arizona Diamondbacks Deiten Lachance C 6 184 Cleveland Guardians

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Oklahoma's Draft Picks

Brendan Brock did a bit of everything for the Sooners. He started 65 of OU’s 66 games either at catcher, in the outfield or as the Sooners’ designated hitter. He hit .302 for the year, totaling 74 hits, 11 doubles, two triples and he scored 60 runs. Brock bashed 13 home runs, finished with 55 RBIs and stole 28 bases. He hit .400 in the Men’s College World Series, which included a home run, a double and three RBIs.

did a bit of everything for the Sooners. He started 65 of OU’s 66 games either at catcher, in the outfield or as the Sooners’ designated hitter. He hit .302 for the year, totaling 74 hits, 11 doubles, two triples and he scored 60 runs. Brock bashed 13 home runs, finished with 55 RBIs and stole 28 bases. He hit .400 in the Men’s College World Series, which included a home run, a double and three RBIs. Oklahoma shortstop Jaxon Willits was the second Sooner off the board. The junior started 64 games and hit .313 with seven home runs, 55 RBIs, 20 doubles and three triples. Willits truly shined in the World Series. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in Omaha. Willits went 13-for-26 at the plate, setting the school record for hits in a single MCWS, and he had a home run, four doubles and seven RBIs. He’s the son of OU associate head coach Reggie Willits, and his brother, Eli, was the first-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.

was the second Sooner off the board. The junior started 64 games and hit .313 with seven home runs, 55 RBIs, 20 doubles and three triples. Willits truly shined in the World Series. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in Omaha. Willits went 13-for-26 at the plate, setting the school record for hits in a single MCWS, and he had a home run, four doubles and seven RBIs. He’s the son of OU associate head coach Reggie Willits, and his brother, Eli, was the first-overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Right-handed pitcher LJ Mercurius was selected a few picks after Willits. The junior transferred to OU from UNLV and was able to play alongside his brother, Xander. LJ began the year as one of Oklahoma’s starters, landing him on the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, but later in the year he transitioned to a bullpen role, where he thrived. He ended the year with a 4.43 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. He started 12 games and made 22 appearances, ending with a 7-7 record and four saves. He struck out 103 batters and issued 27 walks while also hitting 10 batters. Mercurius held opponents to a .235 batting average against him in 2026.

was selected a few picks after Willits. The junior transferred to OU from UNLV and was able to play alongside his brother, Xander. LJ began the year as one of Oklahoma’s starters, landing him on the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, but later in the year he transitioned to a bullpen role, where he thrived. He ended the year with a 4.43 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. He started 12 games and made 22 appearances, ending with a 7-7 record and four saves. He struck out 103 batters and issued 27 walks while also hitting 10 batters. Mercurius held opponents to a .235 batting average against him in 2026. A member of the MCWS All-Tournament Team, catcher Deiten Lachance was the man for the big moment throughout the postseason. He finished the year batting .327 with 18 home runs and 69 RBIs in 65 appearances, and he also added 12 doubles and two triples. Lachance homered three times at the World Series, including a pair of bombs in the first contest of the Championship Series against North Carolina.