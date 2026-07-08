Non-Football Oklahoma Athletes Who Could Benefit from NCAA Rule Change

Redshirt years are now essentially a thing of the past.

In June, the NCAA’s Division I cabinet approved a change to its rules on student-athlete eligibility. Now, all Division I competitors will have five years of eligibility as long as they enroll no later than their 19th birthday.

Previously, non-football student-athletes could only use a redshirt year if they did not appear in any games. Student-athletes and their coaches now won’t have to worry about whether or not to play underclassmen, as there isn’t a redshirt year to burn.

The rule change was implemented immediately, and rising seniors who have yet to use a redshirt will be grandfathered in.

Here are a few non-football OU athletes who may benefit from the rule change:

Softball: OF Ella Parker

Oklahoma outfielder Ella Parker celebrates with Ailana Agbayani and Kai Minor after making a diving catch against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Oklahoma outfielder Ella Parker very quickly became a star during her freshman season, proving that coach Patty Gasso and company made the right decision by not redshirting her.

In 2024, Parker batted .415 while also logging 13 home runs, 62 RBIs, 60 runs and 17 stolen bases. She collected Softball America Freshman All-American honors and helped lead the Sooners to their fourth national championship in a row.

Parker has appeared in 119 games over the last two seasons. Her batting average stayed above .400 in each of those seasons, and she combined for 37 home runs over those campaigns.

Parker is entering her senior season. But because of the NCAA’s rule change, she will have one more year of eligibility after the 2027 season if she wants it.

Baseball: P Brisco Smith

Duncan's Brisco Smith fields a grounder during the Class 5A baseball state championship between Carl Albert and Duncan at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Saturday, May, 11, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pitcher Brisco Smith made only two appearances during his first college baseball season in 2026.

Smith pitched ⅔ innings against Arkansas in the regular season before throwing ⅓ innings against Georgia Tech at the Atlanta Regional. He allowed one earned run in his combined inning of work, and he finished the year with a 9.00 ERA.

Smith’s minimal usage would have previously cost him a year of eligibility. But now he’s eligible for four more years — and that should be massive for the Sooners.

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The right-handed pitcher from Duncan, OK, was named one of D1Baseball’s “Impact Freshmen” ahead of the 2026 season. He suffered an injury in the winter but was able to collect a couple of relief outings late in the year.

In addition to Nick Wesloski, Cord Rager and Xander Mercurius, Smith is an arm with plenty of upside in OU’s pitching staff.

Men’s Basketball: Yaak Yaak

Feb 7, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers center Yaak Yaak (4) is congratulated by guard Matija Samar (26) on a three-point basket in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon State transfer center Yaak Yaak’s college career has been unconventional.

Yaak began his collegiate journey at New Mexico State, where he averaged only 3.9 minutes per game as a freshman. He then transferred to Colorado Mesa and spent only one year there before landing at Oregon State.

During his lone campaign at Oregon State, Yaak averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.5 blocks per game. He signed with OU after its 2025-26 campaign with hopes of bolstering the Sooners’ frontcourt.

Yaak is entering his senior year, but thanks to the rule change, he’ll get to play two years at OU if that’s what he chooses.

Women’s Basketball: Caya Smith

Oklahoma forward Caya Smith dribbles against Idaho in the NCAA Tournament. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Like Yaak, forward Caya Smith played as a true freshman — but in a minimal role.

Smith appeared in 17 games for the Sooners in 2024-25, averaging only 2.9 minutes per game. Her role significantly expanded during her sophomore year, as she averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists in 14.6 minutes per game.

Now that Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst, Smith’s role will likely grow again in 2026-27. And because of the rule change, she has three years left of college basketball eligibility.

Smith was a consensus 4-star prospect out of high school, and the 6-1 forward has the potential to become a key piece in the Sooners’ rotation.