2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: DB Jordan Mukes

Part 8 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:

There are many players on the defensive side of the ball that will benefit from the new coaching staff at Oklahoma.

One player who could find great success under Brent Venables is sophomore defensive back Jordan Mukes.

Mukes was a highly touted 4-star, according to 247Sports, rated the No. 10 safety in the country. He has the perfect size to play the position at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, with strength and speed to cover the field.

The local star was one of the biggest reasons Choctaw was able to reach the state title game for the first time in over 50 years in 2020. Mukes recorded 84 tackles and four interceptions. His athleticism was easy to see, as he excelled at both basketball and track, too.

Mukes wasted no time getting settled in Norman last season, making an immediate impact on campus. His performance in the spring game gave fans a potential early glimpse into the future.

Mukes was a summer standout, and continued to make a strong impression heading into the 2021 season. Even though he seemed like a candidate for early playing time, it wasn’t at his original position.

As a true freshman, he played in 12 games contributing exclusively on special teams. While he didn’t see much defensive action, the fact that he was able to carve out an immediate role for himself on the field shows a lot. Even though he played too many games to maintain his redshirt, he received valuable game reps and experience. Now, with a year of experience under his belt and a full offseason under the new strength staff, Mukes seems set up for a breakthrough year.

The secondary is in a unique position heading into the 2022 season, with a variety of youth and experience. Dellarin Turner-Yell was drafted by the Denver Broncos, leaving a hole for the Sooners to fill. Pat Fields transferred to Stanford. They were both three-year starters.

Outside of that, though, it’s a group full of returning members and veteran transfers. The talented recruiting class could contribute on the field, but the pressure won’t be as high.

Because the Sooners have brought in experienced secondary talent across the board, Mukes can continue his slow ascension into the lineup while improving on the field. Whether he lines up at safety, free safety or nickel, he’ll be able to learn from established contributors like Key Lawrence and Trey Morrison. Both Lawrence (2020 at Tennessee) and Morrison (four years at North Carolina) have both played at other Power 5 schools and got significant game action.

Oklahoma Breakout Players:

Lawrence and Mukes seem like comparable players, both athletic, hard-hitting safeties. Both players are similar in size and stature, giving Mukes a great person to learn from. The Sooners will need to be comfortably two-deep at key positions in the secondary, like safety.

Mukes projects as a physical, hard-hitting safety thats big enough to move around and play multiple positions. In his minimal game action and two spring practice sessions, Mukes has shown impressive run-stopping skills in addition to his athleticism in the secondary.

Being a three-sport athlete in high school, and someone relatively new to football, the hybrid safety has already made progress. With his frame and pure athleticism, there may not be a ceiling on how good he could be. OU bringing in a head coach like Venables, who has worked wonders with his safeties, is one of the best things that could’ve happened for Mukes.

With new coaches in the secondary too, Mukes has a chance to impress the entire staff a second time around. It might not be long before he finds his way on the field.