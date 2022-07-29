2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Bentavious Thompson

Part 7 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:

Bentavious Thompson just wanted one more shot.

Oklahoma has given it to him.

The Sooners made an extremely under-the-radar move in the transfer portal this summer when they brought in the former UCF Knight to add to their running back room.

There was no big announcement, no big breaking news report, just a quiet addition of Thompson that reunited him with his former quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

“Everyone just needs a believer, you know?,” Gabriel said at Big 12 Media Days. “I’m the biggest believer in Beno. I think the coaching staff obviously was (too), bringing him in.”

The move to Norman comes after a year away from football for the Miami native with a football career that, for most players, likely would have been over - but Thompson wasn’t done.

With college eligibility still remaining, Thompson comes to Oklahoma looking to carve out a role for himself that is, frankly, up for grabs.

The Sooners bring back Eric Gray to be the clear No. 1 running back option. But, after that, it is wide open in DeMarco Murray’s position room.

Marcus Major missed the vast majority of 2021, Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk are true freshmen (albeit highly-talented ones), Tawee Walker will be playing his first year of major college football coming up from the junior college ranks and Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson both are walk-ons yet to play a major on-field role in their careers.

Who is to say that Thompson couldn’t become a key piece in OU’s offense?

The natural reaction of many when seeing that Thompson was a former Knight with Gabriel and Lebby is to think that they simply did an old friend a favor by giving him another chance to be a part of a major college football team and keep his career alive.

But then you take a look at his production in Orlando and quickly realize something: Beno Thompson can play.

“For the most part, I just think he’s (Thompson) a downhill runner,” Gabriel said. “Love to run the ball and he’s really good at it.”

In 189 career carries across the 2018-2020 seasons, Thompson ran for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns. That’s an average of just over six yards per carry.

Bentavious Thompson Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

For a point of reference, Kennedy Brooks led Oklahoma a year ago with 1,253 yards on 198 rushing attempts - a rate of 6.3 yards per carry.

These numbers are positive for the Sooners both in terms of Thompson’s clear ability to get yardage - but also the fact that despite being a veteran player, the mileage is relatively minimal.

After not playing at all in 2021, the expectation should certainly be that the legs are fresh and ready to go when called upon in relief of Gray.

Add all of these things into the mix - Thompson’s ability, motivation level, freshness and familiarity with Gabriel and Lebby - along with the fact that the running back room is largely wide open after Gray, and it feels like the stage could be set for Thompson to be one of the biggest surprise contributors on the entire roster in 2022.

While it's hard to know exactly what he will give the Sooners in 2022, one thing that is for sure is that he will do everything he can to make the most of this golden opportunity.

“Dude just wants to win,” Gabriel said. “So I’m excited and proud of him. I’ve known him for a while and love that guy to death for sure.”

Thompson will get the chance to make his Oklahoma debut in just over five weeks on Saturday, Sept. 3 against UTEP at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

