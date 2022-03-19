2023 4-Star EDGE Bai Jobe Likes Oklahoma 'A Lot,' But Is 'Still Looking' For His Best Fit

Jobe is rated the No. 13 edge defender and the No. 3 player in Oklahoma in 247Sports' composite rankings.

A big piece of the 2023 recruiting class has his eyes on Oklahoma, but is still mulling things over before making a commitment.

4-star edge defender Bai Jobe out of Community Christian High School in Norman is a highly-touted prospect that has drawn the attention of college football’s elite, with the Sooners right amongst his top schools.

“I like the new staff because they’ve been showing me more love,” Jobe told SI Sooners about Oklahoma. “I really like them a lot. I really feel like they are one of my top schools.”

Playing his high school ball just a stone's throw away from OU’s campus certainly provides Oklahoma with an obvious advantage in Jobe’s recruitment thanks to the allure of playing so close to home.

Should Jobe choose to become a Sooner, his family full of Oklahoma fans would certainly be happy.

“It’s going to be big for my family because my family really wants me to do that,” Jobe said of playing close to home. “Because they’re Sooners. They’re Sooners fans. I live five minutes away from Oklahoma University. But at the end of the day, they really want me to go somewhere I can fit.”

As things stand currently, OU is certainly among Jobe’s top schools, but other heavy-hitter programs are making their desire for the Norman native’s services known. That includes the two teams that competed for the national title just last season.

“I feel like Georgia is a little bit separate from others,” Jobe said of the teams leading the pack on his recruitment. “Alabama, and Oklahoma. Probably Baylor. I got those four schools (at the top) really.”

So, while the chance to play at the blue blood program right down the road obviously attracts Jobe, he knows he has to choose the place that will provide him the best fit.

“I’m looking for somewhere I can fit, I’m not trying to look for somewhere I can be close,” Jobe said. “I love my family. But at the end of the day, I really want to go somewhere I can fit. And I would say I feel like I’m home.”

To put it most simply, Oklahoma is certainly in the running to land the No. 3 prospect in the state - but Jobe is also keeping his options open for now.

Brent Venables and company have caught Jobe’s eye and established a relationship with the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, but for now he wants to continue to examine what place will provide him the best opportunity.

“I like them a lot,” Jobe said of OU’s coaching staff. “They’ve been showing me a lot of love, you know. But I’m still looking. I haven’t gone through all my visits yet, so we’ll see.”

“I like what I see over there (Oklahoma) so far, but I’m still looking.”