2023 WR Ashton Cozart Committed to Oklahoma's 'Second to None' Culture

MANSFIELD, TX – When Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, many immediately turned their attention to the potential recruiting ramifications of one of college football’s best coaches suddenly leaving Norman.

It didn’t take long for OU commits to post their edits on social media announcing they were decommitting and re-opening their recruitment, with some announcing their intention to join Riley with the Trojans shortly thereafter.

But for certain players, Riley’s departure didn’t change a thing in regards to what they thought about Oklahoma as a school and a potential landing spot for their play at the next level.

Count 2023 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart in that group, who committed to the Sooners back in February despite the large majority of his recruitment having come in the previous regime.

To him, OU was about much more than any one coach. It was about the program and the culture that had been well-established in Norman.

“I feel like anybody who commits to Oklahoma doesn’t go for a coach, it’s the culture that comes behind it,” Cozart told SI Sooners at Pylon 7v7 Dallas. “Everyone always has their favorite coach. Everyone always has like that one guy who ‘I have a great relationship with.’ But whenever you come to Oklahoma, you might have a really good coach you like, but once you see the culture there, it’s going to change you. It’s second to none, man.”

“The fans, the town, Norman, It doesn't get any better than that.”

Cozart felt an immediate connection to Brent Venables after meeting him once he took over at Oklahoma. Quickly realizing that the Sooners were in good hands with their new head coach.

“I feel like it all started with Coach Venables,” Cozart said. “The first conversation I had with him, going up to Oklahoma, he preached everything that even my family preaches in our household and I just felt it was very relatable. On top of him having the history of success he’s had.”

The icing on the cake for Cozart then came in the addition of new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who came to OU from Ole Miss.

While nobody has the offensive pedigree of Riley, Lebby was widely regarded as a top-shelf replacement with Cozart seeing himself as a perfect fit for his system.

“Also bringing in Coach Lebby, with his fast pace, scoring offense,” Cozart said. “I feel like that’s also just a perfect offense for a tall, lanky receiver like me. Get over the top and be in the endzone every time. And if you watch my film, that’s basically all it is. Just over the top in the endzone, touchdowns. I just feel like it’s perfect all around.”

Pairing with Cozart’s connection to Venables and comfort with Lebby’s offense is a long-standing relationship with Oklahoma assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Cale Gundy.

Cozart credits Gundy with being one of the coaches that got with him very early in his recruitment, establishing a relationship that has remained strong still.

“Coach Gundy and I have actually had a relationship since really the start of the break out of my recruitment,” Cozart said. “Beginning of sophomore year, he hit me up and he didn’t throw the offer, but he weekly checked up on me and stayed in the relationship all the way into the summer. And then when I went up there (Norman) for an unofficial visit, they threw the offer.”

Cozart appreciated the fact that Gundy and Oklahoma took the time to get to know him before seriously pursuing him with an official offer, creating a strong feeling of value in it - something Venables had previously preached in the days following his announcement as the new head coach.

“I liked how they waited to see who I really am as a person,” Cozart said. “They don’t just throw offers to any of these kids. It’s like when OU really likes somebody, that’s the guy they’re going to pick and that’s the guy they want. And that goes far with me because I don’t like just any school throwing an offer out and they don’t even know who I am, they don’t know how I play. So I just feel like that relationship between me and Coach Gundy is just, we’re really tight.”

Through all the change, Cozart stayed steady in his desire to become a Sooner, making an official commitment to Oklahoma on Feb. 4 - just over two full months after Riley left OU.

Now, he encourages other recruits to do the same as he did and be a part of what Venables, Lebby and company are building in Norman.

“Why not OU? Come be the chosen one.”