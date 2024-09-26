All Sooners

3-Star DL Recruit Ka'Mori Moore Decommits from Oklahoma

The Sooners have now lost two defensive line recruits in a 10-day span.

Bryce McKinnis

For the second time in a week-and-a-half, a defensive line recruit has rescinded his commitment to Oklahoma.

On3's Hayes Fawcett first reported Wednesday that Ka'Mori Moore, a 2025 DL from Lee's Summit North High School (MO), de-committed from OU.

Moore picked OU over Nebraska, Iowa State and Michigan State. The 3-star 295-pound prospect had been committed to the Sooners since July 2023 and was considered a lock for the Sooners '25 class. He expressed to SI.com in January his relationships with Todd Bates, Brent Venables and Miguel Chavis.

"Really Coach Bates, Coach Venables and Coach Chavis, I'm going to keep saying that," Moore said, "Them three, they know what they've got going on. They know what they want. They know what they're doing. So, I want to be great, so I want to be around the greatest. I want to be coached by some of the greatest."

Another motivation in picking the Sooners, he told SI.Com, was to play against the best competition.

"[Playing in the SEC was] one of my main goals when I first started," Moore said. "That's the best of the best. That's the best competition. I'm really happy about that."

OU has been close on several Lee's Summit North recruits in recent years, most notably defensive end Williams Nwaneri and wide receiver Isaiah Mozee. But Nwaneri chose Missouri, and Mosee has committed to Nebraska.

Floyd Boucard, also a 3-star defensive line star in 2025 from Miami Central (FL), announced his de-commitment from the Sooners on Sept. 16.

OU's 2025 class ranked 10th nationally before Moore's commitment. The Sooners still hold pledges from DL Trent Wilson from Upper Marlboro (MD) and edge rushers Alexander Shieldnight (OK) and C.J. Nickson (OK).

