3-Star DL Recruit Ka'Mori Moore Decommits from Oklahoma

BREAKING: Class of 2025 DL Ka’Mori Moore has Decommitted from Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 290 DL from Lee's Summit, MO had been Committed to the Sooners since July 2023



Is the 2nd DL to Decommit from Oklahoma in the last 10 dayshttps://t.co/J2hMbsO0ym pic.twitter.com/Rp0PBEpXrr