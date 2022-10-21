Skip to main content

5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV

The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.

Jackson Arnold wasn’t playing around.

Oklahoma’s 5-star quarterback commit in the 2023 recruiting class threw for 334 yards and accounted for five touchdowns to lead Denton Guyer to a 49-7 victory over Allen on Thursday night in Denton.

Arnold completed 25-of-28 passes and also rushed for 84 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run, and didn’t commit a turnover.

Guyer, ranked No. 1 by the Dallas Morning News, improved to 8-0 while No. 5 Allen — led by 2024 OU quarterback target Michael Hawkins — fell to 6-2 in a game that was nationally televised on ESPN2.

Arnold threw touchdown passes to Josiah Martin, Si Stovall (12 yards) and Landon Sides (7 and 73 yards).

Another OU target, safety Peyton Bowen, scored two touchdowns on an interception and a multi-tackle-breaking punt return.

