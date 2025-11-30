Oklahoma's 2027 Class Continues to Build Momentum with New WR Commit from Alabama
With each win on the field in 2025, the Oklahoma Sooners have built momentum for their strong recruiting class in 2027.
Yesterday, OU earned a commitment from four-star edge rusher Krew Jones, the No. 19 edge rusher in the Class of 2027, per 247Sports. Now, the Sooners gained a commitment from Tra'Von Hall — a wide receiver out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Hall currently holds offers from Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Auburn and other schools. On3's Hayes Fawcett was the first to report the verbal commitment.
The Sooners' 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked second per 247Sports. In addition to Hall and Jones, Brent Venables has built a class around in-state talents like Fort Gibson's Cooper Hackett and Bixby's Kaeden Penny. Hall is joined by fellow wide receiver Demare Dezeurn, a four-star pass catcher from Pacific Palisades, CA.
At 6-foot, 180-pounds, Hall presents another speedy receiver to compliment Ben Arbuckle's offense. The Central High School product earned top desire from Ole Miss' recruiting staff, but with the recent departure of Lane Kiffin as head coach, it appears that OU was able to gain a foothold deep in the heart of the SEC.
With seven commits, Oklahoma's 2027 class ranks behind only Texas A&M's.
OU's recruiting efforts have also gained massive steam for the 2026 class as signing day approaches. After multiple flips and a few other players that appear to be trending the Sooners' way, has climbed up to 14 in 247's recruiting rankings.
On Friday, the Sooners landed 3-star pass rusher and the No. 57-ranked linebacker Dane Bathurst. At 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Carmel, IN, is classified as a linebacker by 247Sports and an edge rusher by Rivals.
The Sooners also flipped defensive back Markel Ford, who was previously committed to SMU. The Mesquite, TX product is a 3-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. ESPN rates him the highest of the three, tagging Ford as the No 47-ranked safety.
Several 2026 players are trending Oklahoma's way in the final days of the cycle. Now, the Sooners await some final pledges and their ultimate destination within the College Football Playoff.