A Look at the Top Performers of Week 6 From Oklahoma's 2025 Commits
Although Oklahoma didn’t play this weekend, future Sooners were in action.
OU currently has 21 commits as part of its 2025 recruiting class. Four of them stood out this past weekend under the Friday night lights, even if it wasn’t at the position they will play for the Sooners. Standouts from Friday night included CJ Nickson, Trystan Haynes, Elijah Thomas and Trynae Washington, as all of them caught at least one touchdown pass in their most recent outing.
Here’s a look at those standout performers from OU’s 2025 recruiting class, which is currently ranked 11th in the country by 247Sports.
CJ Nickson, EDGE, Weatherford (OK)
Nickson, a 4-star recruit, does it all for Weatherford. He’s ranked as the top prospect in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports as a defensive end, but he did most of his damage Friday night against OKC Douglass on the offensive side of the ball. Listed at a massive 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Nickson also plays wide receiver for Weatherford. He used that big frame to pull in a 17-yard TD catch. He had two catches for 28 yards and the TD. He also notched a tackle for loss – his fourth of the season.
Trystan Haynes, CB, Carl Albert (OK)
Haynes was another future Sooner defender that had a better night offensively than defensively this weekend. He had only one pass breakup on defense, but he found the end zone twice on offense. Also playing receiver for Carl Albert, he pulled in four catches for 94 yards and a TD. He was also handed the ball only once and took that carry for an 18-yard TD.
A lengthy defensive back at 6-foot-2, Haynes is a 4-star recruit and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 recruit in the state.
Trystan Haynes and Trynae Washington Highlights
Elijah Thomas, WR, Checotah (OK)
Thomas is another in-state recruit who does it all but will likely play receiver once at OU. Although he has proven to be good enough to also play defensive back at a high level, too. He’s put up video game stats all season, and Friday night against Muldrow was no different. Despite Checotah scoring a season-low 48 points in the win, Thomas still scored four times. He put up 196 receiving yards and three TDs. It was his fifth straight game with more than 100 receiving yards. Then on only five carries, he rushed for 58 yards and another score, averaging a massive 11.6 yards a carry in the win. He was also exceptional on defense, tallying a pair of interceptions, seven tackles and a pass breakup.
Thomas is listed as the No. 3 recruit in the state and a 4-star prospect.
Trynae Washington, ATH, Carl Albert (OK)
Another Carl Albert Titan putting on a show at wideout. Washington tallied four catches for 76 yards and found the end zone twice on Friday night while averaging 19 yards a catch. His four receptions and 76 yards were both season highs. Defensively, he added six tackles and a tackle for loss from safety.
Washington is a 3-star recruit in the 2025 class.