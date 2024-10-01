Recruit Film Review of Oklahoma ATH Commit Elijah Thomas
Oklahoma commit Elijah Thomas is the epitome of the athlete designation as a recruit.
Thomas, a 2025 4-star recruit from Checotah High School (OK), committed to the Sooners last July. His offers list included Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and more.
Listed as an athlete, Thomas will likely play wide receiver at OU, but still as a senior in high school, he’s the best on the field at nearly every position.
I reviewed film from Thomas’ senior campaign so far, and even his most recent highlights alone against Locust Grove (OK) from Friday night reveal what all Thomas is capable of. Mostly playing receiver and safety, Thomas also lined up at running back, quarterback, cornerback and was brought up almost like a linebacker several times. He also participated on kickoff and returned kicks.
Thomas scored four times in the Week 4 win – twice rushing and twice receiving. He carried the ball only eight times but still racked up a career-high 101 yards, averaging 12.6 yards a carry, plus the two scores, according to MaxPreps. He also totaled 123 receiving yards.
Although expected to play receiver for the Sooners, Thomas has enough talent to also play defensive back at that level as a ball-hawking defensive back. Earlier this season, a teammate once collapsed, freeing a receiver deep and wide open at the goal line. Thomas was still standing at the 16-yard line when the ball was thrown but managed to get to the goal line and break up the pass without interference despite the broken coverage.
And when he hits, he hits hard, which is evident not only on defense but as a blocker, putting defenders to the ground and forcing ball carries to leave their feet most tackles.
Thomas seems to always be a step ahead, obviously physically because of his speed, but also mentally because of his awareness. As a defensive back, he’s mature in staying back in coverage and analyzing what’s unfolding in front of him. He once stayed put in the secondary on a reverse jet pass and was explosive enough after reading the play to tackle the receiver for no gain.
As a receiver, he regularly finds holes and sits there for passes. But listed at 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds, Thomas’ physical intangibles are why he excels as a pass catcher. He usually wins 50/50 balls as a state champion long jumper. Also a track star, Thomas runs away from defenses even with minimal separation at the time of the catch. And when there is no space, he can create it. Twice just against Locust Grove last week he cleared would-be-tacklers without breaking stride and reached the end zone both instances.
Although a bold comparison considering how much he has accomplished as an NFL receiver, Thomas’ highlights are reminiscent of CeeDee Lamb’s tape from his preps days at Richmond (TX). Lamb was also a 4-star recruit, however, did go against a lot tougher competition while playing big-time Texas high school football.
Thomas will also succeed as a receiver, but most preps comparisons are made outside of just catching passes. Both were (or still is) a ball-hawking defensive back, using their speed and acceleration to beat passes. A stout 6-foot-2 high school receiver (one inch taller than Thomas), Lamb’s high school tape is riddled with diminishing blocks, as is Thomas’. Both were also successful high school return men, and Thomas could still have that role in college. But all of those skills, even though not as a receiver, benefit both as pass catchers.
