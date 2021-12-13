A Trio of Sooners Headlined ESPN's True Freshman All-America Team

Oklahoma's star quarterback earned national recognition for his play despite only starting six games this year.

Half a season was all it took for Caleb Williams to turn heads across the country.

Despite only starting in six games for the Sooners in 2021, Williams was named to ESPN’s true freshman All-America team.

Both Tom Luginbill and Tom VanHaaren selected Williams as their quarterback for the true freshman All-America team, both saying he dazzled after taking over at quarterback for the Sooners.

“Williams beat out a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate midway through the season,” Luginbill wrote, “and while he was inconsistent at times, his overall level of play at a marquee position was fantastic.

“He can beat defenses with his arm or legs, is very dynamic and has amazing leadership qualities. Williams has an extremely bright future in Norman.”

Williams played significant time in eight contests this year, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions.

But Williams’ gamebreaking moments came on the ground.

Highlighted by his 66-yard scamper against Texas, Williams rushed the ball 72 times for 408 yards, scoring six times with his legs.

Williams hasn’t made a public decision as to whether he will be staying in Norman or transferring after the bowl game, but newly minted head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will be working overtime to ensure one of the next college football stars stays in Norman to continue his Oklahoma career over the next two seasons.

Another Williams was recognized by ESPN in wide receiver Mario Williams.

Mario Williams hauled in 33 catches for 347 yards throughout his true freshman campaign this season, and flashed the high-end speed which got so many excited about the receiver coming out of high school.

"His intangibles have played the biggest role in his early success," Luginbill said. "He was fourth on the team in receptions and is effective underneath, thanks to excellent awareness asa. route runner and quickness after the catch."

A Sooner defender rounded out the list, as linebacker Danny Stutsman was selected to the true freshman All-America team.

"The former 3-star prospect was a strong contributor for the Sooners despite battling through an injury," Luginbill said. "Stutsman has shown strong instincts and good range in sideline-to-sideline production. He had 31 solo tackles on the year."

Stutsman's freshman campaign should only get fans excited about what is next for the dynamic linebacker, as he will now grow and develop under Venables, one of the best linebacker coaches in the country.

Brian Asamoah already announced he will miss the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft, giving Stutsman a nice opportunity to have a strong showing in San Antonio which could propel him into a productive sophomore season in Norman.

