Dayton Tockey's Heroics Adds Another Chapter to Oklahoma's Walk-off Legacy

Late-game heroics are no strangers to the Sooners — just ask Dayton Tockey and the Super Regional-bound Oklahoma squad.

With its blue blood status in football and softball in addition to its historic top-tier status in baseball and both men's and women's basketball, there are plenty of moments to choose from. Buzzer beaters, walk-offs and game winning plays as time ticks off the game clock saturate Sooner sports lore.

What are some of the more memorable game winning moments in Oklahoma history? Does Tockey's walk-off home run make the cut?

Here are a few examples with an ultimate caveat — these plays ended the game with no time left. Unfortunately, that means Kennedy Brooks' game-winning score against Texas in 2021 won't be listed due to there being three seconds left on the clock.

Dayton Tockey's Walk-Off Sends Oklahoma to Super Regionals

Oklahoma infielder Dayton Tockey celebrates after hitting a home run against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Tockey's role as the Sooners' savior in Atlanta echoed his role on the team as of late.

Following Oklahoma's regular season finale in a win against Tennessee on May 16, Skip Johnson mentioned that he wanted to "play the original lineup that we played at the beginning of the year" going into their third game with the Volunteers.

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It worked. Tockey went to the plate four times that day and logged his first RBI since February, walked his first four at-bats before launching a home run to give the Sooners insurance to beat Tennessee.

Since then, he's been on a tear. Tockey started against The Citadel and Georgia Tech and had seven hits in 16 attempts at the plate. His performance in the Atlanta Regional will live on for a long time.

Peyton Graham's Walk-Off Grand Slam Defeats Baylor

Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Peyton Graham (20) doubles against the Texas A&M Aggies in the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Oklahoma was down 5-1 in the eighth inning as they tried to clinch the series against the Baylor Bears in Norman on March 26, 2022. Not only was there excitement to come on that day, but the Sooners would eventually make it all the way to the College World Series finals that year.

Tanner Treadway got the party started with a game-tying grand slam in the eighth, but there was still more fun to come.

Then in the ninth, Oklahoma's All-American shortstop Peyton Graham launched another ball out of the park with bases loaded for a walk-off 9-5 victory.

Ella Parker Saves the Sooners in the Women's College World Series

OU's Ella Parker (5) celebrates with her teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning against Tennessee during the Women's College World Series on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma's four-peat title defense would eventually come up short in the Women's College World Series semifinals, but there was still moments of Sooner Magic on the way.

With OU's offense struggling in the wake roster turnover from the previous season, Tennessee seemed primed and ready to send Oklahoma home early in the tournament they had become so familiar with.

Down 3-1 for most of the game, OU couldn't string much of anything together. It seemed that hope was lost as the game entered the bottom of the final inning.

With two outs and two runners on the corners, Ella Parker came to the plate and only needed two pitches to launch the ball out of deep center field to win the game.

Drew Lavender Helps Oklahoma Run Off the Court in Manhattan

Oklahoma Sooners guard (3) Drew Lavender shoots the ball against the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Tx. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Oklahoma's run as one of the premier programs in men's basketball during the early 2000s was coming to an end. A Final Four run in 2002 and a Big 12 Tournament crown in 2002-03 gave way to a disappointing 2003-04 NIT year.

OU would rebound in 2004-05 with what would be its last regular season conference title in the Big 12. But it had to work to get there.

The Sooners were riding a three-game road losing skid and had gone 2-4 in their previous six games as they prepared to play Kansas State in Manhattan on February 19, 2005.

Oklahoma struggled for most of the game. With the Sooners down 44-28 mere seconds into the second half, it looked like another road loss was near. But OU would respond with a 10-0 run followed by a 20-4 run in the closing minutes to give themselves a chance.

March 5, 2006; Austin, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward (34) Kevin Bookout shoots over Texas Longhorns forward (40) Mike Williams in the first half at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Tx. Mandatory credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images Copyright Brendan Malolney | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Down one with 4.5 seconds to go, Drew Lavender took the ball and sprinted down the floor and hit a left-handed hook-shot layup falling away as time expired to win the game. Somehow, Kevin Bookout didn't touch the ball as it bounced around the rim.

Following a review that upheld the call, Lavender, his teammates along with Kelvin Sampson and the coaching staff joyously ran off the floor into the tunnel as Wildcats fans booed.

Taylor Robertson's Corner Three Dooms KSU

OU's Taylor Robertson (30) celebrates after a 3-pointer during a 78-72 win against IUPUI in the first round of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament in Norman. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor Robertson, a career-44% shooter from the perimeter who once held the title as the most prolific three-point shooter until Caitlin Clark broke her record in 2024, had a special moment in a season full of them.

With the 2002 Final Four team and former coach Sherri Coale watching, OU clawed back against a scrappy Kansas State team.

In the final 30 seconds, Robertson and Wildcat shooter Laura Macke traded threes resulting in a 69-69 tie.

With three seconds to go, Oklahoma ran a play to get Robertson a look in the corner off a Madi Williams drive that sucked in the Kansas State defense. Robertson had just enough space and launched and made her fourth three-pointer of the game as time expired to win.

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk celebrates during the Sooners' win over Idaho in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

Jennie Baranczyk's teams since have had a few close calls end in the Sooners prevailing late.

Lexy Keys' game-winning three in OU’s 71-70 win over No. 3 Texas on Feb. 28, 2024, was also an epic moment. But much like Brooks' touchdown run against Texas, Keys' basket went in with four seconds to go — regardless, it was an iconic moment.

Javian McCollum's Three-Pointer Wins Final Bedlam in Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum (2) shoots the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime during an NCAA basketball game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State loved playing so much on the hardwood that they needed more time before they said goodbye to one another as conference foes.

In a back-and-forth affair with both sides trading punches, it was OU who seemed to wilt as time went on during their final matchup with the Cowboys. Playing in front of a hostile crowd, it seemed that basketball would go the way of football in favor of Oklahoma State.

That was until Javian McCollum took the ball in the closing seconds of overtime with OU down one.

After dribbling around with nowhere to go, McCollum stepped back beyond the arc for a difficult fade-away three pointer than fell true for the Sooners as time expired.

Zach Sanchez Finishes Off the Volunteers in Overtime

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) are interviewed by the media after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers. Oklahoma won in double overtime 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Known as the game Baker Mayfield announced himself to the college football world, it took the entire team to complete the comeback win against Tennessee.

OU had never played in Knoxville prior to 2015. Their first trip to east Tennessee would become an instant classic.

Oklahoma struggled all game long until a late-fourth quarter rally forced overtime in a game of ranked opponents. Both squads traded scores in overtime until the Sooners scored in the second period, forcing the Volunteers to answer.

Pressure from the Sooners' still energetic defensive line forced Joshua Dobbs into a poor throw right into OU cornerback Zach Sanchez's hands to end the game.

Brennan Clay Clinches Bedlam in Overtime

Oklahoma Sooners running back Brennan Clay (24) is congratulated by fullback Trey Millard (33) after Clay scored in the second half of the game against the Baylor Bears at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners won 42 - 34. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another Bedlam game? Seems like they should keep playing those.

In 2012, OU needed to score a touchdown late to even force overtime against the visiting Cowboys. Blake Bell bashed his way into the endzone in the closing seconds to give OU a chance in extra time.

OSU broke the tie after a five-play drive in overtime with a 26-yard kick to go up 48-45. Oklahoma was forced to respond.

Brennan Clay needed two plays before an 18-yard touchdown run ended the game with his teammates mob-rushing him in the endzone.