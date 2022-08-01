After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma

Oklahoma made a lasting impression on one of the top defensive football recruits in the nation over the weekend.

David Hicks, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound 5-star defensive lineman at Paetow High School near Houston, TX, visited the Sooners during the “Party on the Prairie” recruiting event and went home thoroughly impressed, he told ScoreBookLive.com.

“I had a lot of fun talking to coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Jay) Valai and coach (Todd) Bates,” Hicks said. “I’m really close with Coach Bates. I feel like me and Coach Bates been been (talking) for a long time. We've got a close relationship, a tight relationship.”

Hicks is originally from Katy, TX, and played last year at Allen, TX, north of Dallas.

With 18 current verbal commitments, the Sooners have the No. 6-ranked class in the nation, according to the 247 Sports team rankings, and aren’t close to being finished. Big-time target Colton Vasek, a 4-star edge rusher from Austin (Westlake), TX, has OU in his final four and is widely forecast to be leaning Oklahoma when he announces his verbal pledge at 3 p.m. Monday.

Vasek was in Norman over the weekend, as was 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who’s also purportedly leaning toward Oklahoma.

Like Renaud and Vasek, Hicks has a lot of options. Per 247 Sports, Hicks is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Texas. According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Hicks is the No. 7 overall prospect in the country.

Hicks is widely projected to choose Texas A&M, but he also is warm to offers from Texas, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon and Alabama. Hicks has offers from blue bloods throughout the SEC, the Big Ten, the Pac-12, the ACC and Notre Dame.

Although he told Scorebook Live that his seven finalists are currently equal, Sooner fans hope the relationship he cited with Bates is what pulls him to Oklahoma.

“It's really just a family environment,” he said. “That's the main thing, the family environment. They believe coach Venables and coach Bates can do something special.”

Hicks has said he doesn’t intend to announce his decision until January at the Under Armour All-American Game.