After Winning Starting Spot, Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Says 'I Just Want to Be Great'

The Sooners have serious potential on the defensive line, but no one has a higher ceiling than the sophomore from Weatherford.

NORMAN — Ethan Downs’ ascension to stardom could happen sooner than expected.

The sophomore is entering just his second season in Norman and has already been dubbed a week one starter.

“I feel like the team overall gained a whole lot of confidence,” Downs said. “I feel like the D-line’s really coming together. Coach (Miguel) Chavis and Coach (Brent) Venables, it’s an honor that they trust me to go out there against UTEP and start. There’s a lot of depth in the room. It’s an honor, but I’m not satisfied. I want to be the best out here, best in the league. I just want to be great.”

If last season’s flashes are indicative of what’s to come, he might not have to wait much longer to be great.

While not registering a start last season, Downs played consistently down the stretch. He recorded 14 tackles and three tackles for loss on the year, including an assisted sack in Oklahoma’s Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. Heading into 2022, the new coaching staff seems to be expecting big things from the pass rusher.

The Weatherford, OK, product has an elite combination of size and speed on the defensive line. Downs is one of the bigger players on the field at 6-foot-4, yet possesses special mobility and quickness to get in the backfield.

With the new staff in place, Downs has intentionally worked on his strength throughout the course off the offseason. Venables mentioned Tuesday that the defensive end was potentially the most physical player on the defensive line, which is a high compliment considering the strength of the unit. Downs sees the physicality showing up in his own game now, too.

“I feel like this camp, Coach Venables and the mindset he brings, it’s a lot of grit, a lot of hard-nosed football,” Downs mentioned. “Coming from a 4A school where there was never a passing down, I know what it’s like to be in the roots of it. I’m learning to use my hands instead of headbutting people. Learning to use my hands as weapons, use my weight, use my hips, feet, all that stuff. A lot of grit.”

With the responsibilities of being named the starter come leadership responsibilities, too. Downs is a leader in the room with his play and his voice, and has helped the defensive line stay connected throughout the offseason. Cohesion within the unit will be the quickest path to success on the field.

“It’s created a lot of chemistry, a lot of brotherhood," Downs said. "Everybody’s stronger together, right? If you’ve ever seen the movie ‘300,’ those guys will go to war together, die together, bleed with each other. I feel like we’re becoming those kind of Spartans. Just fighting together, trusting each other and if we screw up, we’re able to correct each other, hold each other accountable. It’s really healthy. It’s really cool.”