AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 132

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway recap Big 12 Media Days and the latest from SEC Media Days, give a full OU Football recruiting update, discuss the latest OU Softball transfer additions, break down the massive impact the MLB Draft had on OU Baseball's roster and much more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

