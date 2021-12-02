Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Another Former Oklahoma Recruit Commits to USC

    Raleek Brown is now the second recruit to follow Lincoln Riley to USC.
    Another Oklahoma-to-USC recruiting flip is complete.

    Raleek Brown, elite 2022 running back and slot receiver prospect, made his verbal commitment to the Trojans official.

    All the way back in February, Brown committed to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but even while Riley was in Norman there were grumblings that the Sooners would have to fight off the Trojans to the bitter end.

    Brown, a Santa Ana, CA native, had seemingly shut the door on signing with USC, and then the Trojans shocked the college football world.

    Now with Riley arriving in Southern California, it makes perfect sense for the 5-star offensive playmaker to play his college ball in Los Angeles.

    Brown is now the second Oklahoma decommit to flip to the Trojans, following in the footsteps of 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson, who announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday.

    Currently, the Sooners still have 13 verbal commits in their 2022 class, but the entire class hangs in the balance while the Sooners look for their next head coach.

    Oklahoma will have to make a decision quickly, as the Early Signing Period looms on Dec. 15. 

