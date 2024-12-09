Another Oklahoma DB Enters the Transfer Portal
Another Oklahoma defensive back seems to be headed to the transfer portal.
Redshirt freshman Erik McCarty will enter his name into the portal per On3. Multiple sources confirmed the report to Sooners on SI.
McCarty is the third OU defensive back planning to transfer, joining Jayden Rowe and Kani Walker.
A 6-foot-1, 186-pound product of McAlester, OK, McCarty didn't play in his true freshman season (2023). He played in just two special teams snaps in 2024, making his collegiate debut in the Sooners' season-opening win against Temple.
Follow Along: Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker
He was a 3-star prospect out of high school, per multiple recruiting networks, playing both offense and defense. McCarty logged over 5,800 all-purpose yards, 101 touchdowns, 348 tackles, 12 pass breakups and eight interceptions during his career at McAlester.
McCarty initially chose Oklahoma over offers from Baylor, Kansas State and others. And after not playing a snap for OU over two seasons, it appears that he’ll be searching for a new home.
McCarty didn't take the field in 2023 due to an injury.
McCarty is the third Sooners defensive back to be reportedly entering the transfer portal, along with Jayden Rowe and Kani Walker. Rowe played in four games at Oklahoma, while Walker played in 26.
The trio of defensive backs are the only three members of Brent Venables and Zac Alley's defense to be headed to the portal so far.
Even with those three seemingly departing from the program, the Sooners will get reinforcements from their 2025 Early Signing Day class.
The Sooners signed five defensive back recruits — Trystan Haynes, Courtland Guillory, Omarion Robinson, Marcus Wimberly and Maliek Hawkins — on Wednesday. Haynes and Guillory are rated as 4-star prospects by 247 Sports, while Robinson, Wimberly and Hawkins are 3-stars.
This year's NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. To be eligible to play right away in 2025, players must enter their name into the transfer portal before Dec. 28. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.