Another Oklahoma DB Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Another Oklahoma senior has said his goodbye to the program.

Defensive back Trey Morrison, who graduate transferred to the Sooners from North Carolina last offseason, officially declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for protecting me and guiding me in this journey,” Morrison wrote on Twitter. “I am blessed to have spent four years in Chapel Hill and my last year here at Oklahoma.

“I want to thank my family for always believing in me and showing me unconditional love throughout my time in college. To my teammates, our bonds will never be broken and I’m blessed for the relationships that I have made. I want to say a huge thank you to Tar Heel nation and Sooner nation for always being there. I also want to thank Stephanie Gifford and Max Kreiger for all the help off the field and in the classroom.

“Lastly, I would like to thank the coaches who recruited me out of high school to get here. First a huge thank you to Larry Fedora and Coach JP. I also want to thank Coach Mack Brown, Jay Bateman, and Dre Bly for believing in my abilities and giving me the opportunity to keep playing the game I love. Also I want to thank Coach Venables and Coach Roof for giving me the opportunity to play here at the prestigious University of Oklahoma. It’s been nothing but a pleasure.

“After praying with my family and countless conversations with my mentors, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. 6 out.”

In his lone season in Norman, Morrison appeared in all 13 of the Sooners’ games picking up 34 total tackles including three tackles for loss along with a pair of pass deflections.

The Georgia native is the second senior defensive back to depart from the program this offseason alongside Justin Broiles.