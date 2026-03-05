Oklahoma's Home Weekend Schedule Adjusted

NORMAN — With inclement weather anticipated this weekend in Norman, the schedule for the Okana Invitational at Love's Field has been adjusted.

The Sooners were initially scheduled to play one game Friday, two Saturday and one Sunday.

Instead, sixth-ranked OU will play doubleheaders both Saturday and Sunday.

The Sooners will open the weekend slate against Abilene Christian at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a scheduled 5 p.m. start against Louisiana.

Abilene Christian and Louisiana will play at 11 a.m.

Sunday, Oklahoma will take on Louisiana at 12:30 p.m. and Abilene Christian at 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian and Louisiana will play at 11:30 a.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for Friday's scheduled game against Louisiana are asked to reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or "solution." Tickets for Saturday's and Sunday's action will be honored for all games those days.

If standing-room-only tickets were purchased directly from the OU Athletics Ticket Office, fans should call 405-325-2424 for a ticket exchange for a future game or a refund.

Oklahoma enters the weekend 20-2, winning nine consecutive games.

The Sooners beat North Texas 16-4 in five innings on Tuesday night in Denton, Texas.

Each of OU's last eight games have ended in run-rule victories. Oklahoma has 16 run-rule victories already this season.

Louisiana enters the weekend 14-8 and on a two-game losing streak.

The Ragin' Cajuns split a pair of games against Texas A&M last weekend in College Station, Texas.

Abilene Christian is 2-17 this season, with nine of those losses coming in run-rule fashion.

The Sooners are far and away the nation's leaders in home runs with 91. They hit five in Tuesday's victory, including two by Isabela Emerling.

Freshman Kendall Wells leads the way with 16 while Gabbie Garcia has 11.

Every hitter on Oklahoma's roster who has taken an at-bat this season has at least three home runs.

Wells is tied with UCLA's Megan Grant for the national lead in home runs.

Freshman Kai Minor leads Oklahoma with a .576 batting average, while Garcia leads the Sooners with 34 RBIs. Minor also leads the team with seven stolen bases.

Audrey Lowry has led the way for the Sooners in the circle so far, going 10-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 46 innings.

Miali Guachino is 6-0 with a 2.41 ERA and a team-best 38 strikeouts in 29 innings.