Another Oklahoma DB Will Enter Transfer Portal

Kendall Dennis, a former 4-star safety, announced he'll enter the portal on Monday.

Oklahoma is losing another defensive back to the transfer portal.

Kendall Dennis, a safety from Lakeland, FL, and a 4-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, announced Friday he'll be entering the transfer portal when it officially opens on Monday.

"After a sit down with family and many talks with God," Dennis wrote on Twitter, "I have decided to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5."

Dennis, a third-year sophomore was the No. 198 player in the nation, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 15 cornerback in the nation. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Dennis picked OU over offers from Florida State, Nebraska and Auburn, among others.

TRACK OKLAHOMA'S PLAYER MOVEMENT HERE

Dennis redshirted at OU in 2020 and did not play in any games. He also didn't see the field for the Sooners in 2021. He did get into six games this season, mostly on special teams.

He's the third Oklahoma DB to enter the portal this week, joining sophomore Jordan Mukes and senior Joshua Eaton

