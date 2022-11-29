Skip to main content

Oklahoma DB Jordan Mukes to Enter Transfer Portal

The Sooners' big safety announced Tuesday that he intends to leave team when the portal opens next week.

Oklahoma defensive back Jordan Mukes announced Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal next week.

Mukes, a sophomore from nearby Choctaw, OK, made the announcement via Twitter.

"Thankful for my time at the University of Oklahoma," Mukes tweeted.

He said he will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5, will have three years of eligibility left and his recruitment is 100 percent open.

Players can officially enter the transfer portal the day after bowl assignments are announced, and have 45 days to choose a new school. Players can also use the portal for 15 days (May 1-15) after spring practice.

Mukes chose OU over Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech and others.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Mukes came to OU as a corner but played mostly safety in his two seasons. He was a 247 Sports 4-star prospect and played in 12 games as a true freshman, mostly on special teams. He arrived as the No. 4-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma.

Mukes did not see the field for the Sooners in 2022 and will be able to take that as a redshirt season.

