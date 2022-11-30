Report: Oklahoma CB Will Enter Transfer Portal

A third member of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners has announced they will be hitting the transfer portal.

Joining wide receiver Theo Wease and defensive back Jordan Mukes, junior defensive back Joshua Eaton has announced on Wednesday evening that he will also be looking for a new home this winter.

“First off I would like to thank God for continued guidance each and every day of my journey,” Eaton wrote in a statement given to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. “I want to say thank you to the coaching staff and family of the University of Oklahoma for all the love and support you have given me during my past football years at OU.

“Secondly, I want to thank my teammates for always encouraging me and wanted to see the best version of myself on and off the field. Truly after countless hours while discussions with my family about what is best for me, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal.

“I will always be a Sooner at heart! At this point in my life it’s time for me to move to the next chapter of my football career and make the right decision for myself.”

Originally a 4-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, Eaton’s playing time over the previous three years in Norman has been somewhat scattered.

The Houston native appeared in five games in 2020, ten contests a year ago, and then just four this season through Oklahoma’s 12 regular season games.

Sticking with the Sooners despite the complete turnover on the defensive staff, head coach Brent Venables noted a growth in maturity from Eaton heading into his third collegiate season back during fall camp.

“If you said, ‘OK, what was my 10,000-foot view of Josh?’ — and I've shared this with him and his family: like, he was just too silly,” Venables said. “He wasn't serious about his future. You know, great kid. You know, fun to be around. But wasn't focused and serious about being great. And he'll be the first one to tell you that.”

Obviously, that growth didn’t quite translate to playing time on the field, however, as the Sooners secondary became one of the more solidified units on the team by season’s end.

Assuming this year goes down as a redshirt for Eaton, given he only played in four games, he will maintain three years of eligibility remaining as he looks for a new team in the coming weeks.