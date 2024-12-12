Reports: Another Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s quarterback room just got even thinner.
Freshman quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg entered the transfer portal on Monday, according to Matt Zenitz of On3
Per 247 Sports, Zurbrugg was a 3-star prospect out of high school. A native of Ohio, Zurbrugg threw for 2,322 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions during his senior season at Alliance High School. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Syracuse, Northwestern and Toledo, among others.
A true freshman, Zurbrugg did not play in any games for the Sooners in 2024.
Zurbrugg is the second OU quarterback to enter the transfer portal during the winter window, following Jackson Arnold. Arnold started nine games for the Sooners in 2024, throwing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Overall, Zurbrugg is the 21st Oklahoma player to enter or reportedly enter the transfer portal. He joins Arnold, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony and others as prominent offensive pieces to be on their way out of Norman.
The Sooners hired Ben Arbuckle, formerly at Washington State, to be their new offensive coordinator on Dec. 2. With that, it is expected that OU will search for another quarterback to join the squad in Norman.
Oklahoma now has just two quarterbacks on its roster entering the 2025 campaign. Michael Hawkins Jr., who started three games in 2024, is the most experienced guy, while Akron transfer Steele Wasel — an incoming redshirt sophomore — is the other rostered quarterback.
This year's NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. To be eligible to play right away in 2025, players must enter their name into the transfer portal before Dec. 28. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.