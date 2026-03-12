How to Watch Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas A&M Aggies

After Oklahoma’s first-round win against South Carolina on Wednesday, it will be win or go home again for the Sooners in Round 2 — probably.

OU is 18-14 following its 86-74 win over the Gamecocks in the first round of the SEC Tournament. The Sooners are still likely on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, but their at-large chances don’t seem as slim as they once did.

Several teams squarely on the bubble — Texas, SMU, Cal, Indiana, Cincinnati and West Virginia — lost on Wednesday. It’s hard to say whether the Sooners vaulted any of those squads as a result of their win over South Carolina, but a win in the second round would truly make things interesting.

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Date: March 12

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, TN)

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Oklahoma will battle Texas A&M, the No. 6 seed in the SEC Tournament, on Thursday.

The Aggies (21-10 overall, 11-7 SEC) swept their regular-season series against the Sooners. But they earned their wins over Oklahoma by only a combined 11 points.

Since OU’s 75-71 loss to Texas A&M on Feb. 21, the Sooners have won five games in a row. They defeated Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Texas in their final four regular-season contests before taking down the Gamecocks in their SEC tourney opener.

A look at Texas A&M

By all accounts, the Aggies are ahead of schedule.

First-year coach Bucky McMillan was the last Power Five coach hired during the 2025 offseason, and he had to fill 14 roster spots upon his arrival in College Station. The Aggies were picked to finish 13th in the SEC, and they finished the regular season tied for fourth in the league standings.

Texas A&M opened conference play 7-1 before losing four games in a row. More recently, though, the Aggies have looked like the team that played well in the first few weeks of conference play, as they won four of their final six regular-season contests, taking down Kentucky at home and LSU on the road last week. Because of their strong finish, the Aggies have all but locked up their spot in the NCAA Tournament

McMillan implemented his fast-paced, “Bucky Ball” style when he took the job at Texas A&M. The results have varied throughout his first season, but when the Aggies are shooting well, they’re hard to stop.

Win and in?

It’s hard to say whether or not Oklahoma will get an at-large bid to the Big Dance with a win over the Aggies.

Texas A&M entered Wednesday ranked No. 43 in the NET, meaning an Oklahoma victory against the Aggies would go down as a “quad-one” win. That would certainly help the Sooners, who were No. 52 in NET before defeating South Carolina.

But bracketologists have differing opinions about the Sooners’ chances to reach the field of 68.

CBS Sports had OU as the first team out of its projected field on Wednesday morning. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, though, said that the Sooners would remain in the “next four out” regardless of whether or not they took down the Gamecocks.

Only three days remain until all of these bubble questions are answered. But in the meantime, the Sooners must control the only thing they can control — winning.