Another Oklahoma Receiver Ruled Out of Alabama Tilt
Oklahoma will be down another playmaker against No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.
Jalil Farooq was downgraded from questionable to out on Friday’s SEC Availability Report.
Farooq returned against Missouri, but he only caught two passes for 11 yards and was absent for much of the second half.
OU will have to wait until closer to game time for a decision on running back Jovantae Barnes, who was listed as questionable.
Barnes appeared to injure his ankle on his 19-yard reception against Maine on Nov. 2. He was able to return to that game, however, where he ran for a season-high 203 yards and three scores on 18 carries.
He didn’t even travel to OU’s defeat in Missouri, and had been listed as questionable on each of Oklahoma’s prior availability reports this week.
Offensive lineman Joshua Bates will also be out.
Earlier in the week, receiver Deion Burks was ruled out of Saturday’s tilt with the Crimson Tide.
Like Farooq, Burks returned against Missouri after an injury kept him out since the Week 4 loss to Tennessee.
Burks absorbed a shot on the final drive of the game, and had to be helped back to the locker room with the fear of a concussion against the Tigers.
The Purdue transfer is third on the team with 245 receiving yards this year, and he is second on the team with 31 catches.
Fellow receivers Andrel Anthony and Nic Anderson were already ruled out of the game against Alabama, as expected, as were defensive backs Kendel Dolby and Gentry Williams, who are both out for the season.
Offensive tackles Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton joined Geirean Hatchett as out for the game, though right tackle Michael Tarquin will be available as he’s been off the report all week.
Running back Gavin Sawchuk is also set to play against Alabama, as he’s been limited since injuring his quad in the warmup ahead of OU’s prior game against South Carolina.
The Tide will be without just three players, as defensive back Keon Sabb, linebacker Quandarrius Robinson and receiver Cole Adams have all been ruled out.
Kickoff between Oklahoma and Alabama is set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.