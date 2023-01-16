Are There More Positions Oklahoma Could Supplement Through the Transfer Portal?

The NCAA Transfer Portal closes Wednesday, but it sounds like Oklahoma might be done for now.

Although things can certainly change in the next two days, a Saturday tweet from Oklahoma’s director of player personnel and recruiting would seem to indicate there will be no additional new Sooners this year — at least until the next portal period opens on May 1.

First, even though the initial scholarship counter limit remains expanded to 32 for another year, Oklahoma’s 2023 roster is currently at the limit of 85 scholarships. So for more newcomers to come, someone would have to leave.

But if there are any 11th-hour changes this spring — OU begins classes on Tuesday, so it’s increasingly improbable — what needs do the Sooners have left?

“The best avenue is who can come in and make an immediate impact,” Brent Venables said recently, “make us better at positions of need, better than what we might already have, and then finding the right people. There's several guys that we turned down that we feel like are excellent players because they just weren't quite what we're looking for from a totality standpoint. I think having guys in the right fit is important.”

Venables said on National Signing Day there was a big need for defensive linemen, so he signed four of them (two ends, two tackles). Marvin Mims left for the NFL, so Venables brought in speedy Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony. Punter Michael Turk graduated, so Luke Elzinga came in from Central Michigan. DaShaun White graduated and David Ugwoegbu hit the portal, so Dasan McCullough arrived from Indiana. Brayden Willis graduated, so Austin Stogner came back from South Carolina. And Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris left for the NFL, so Walter Rouse came in from Stanford.

OU's Transfer Portal Additions

(through Jan. 15)

WR Andrel Anthony

DE Rondell Bothroyd

P Luke Elzinga

DE Trace Ford

DT Jacob Lacey

LB Dasan McCullough

S Reggie Pearson Jr.

OT Walter Rouse

DT Caleb Shaffer

DE Davon Sears

TE Austin Stogner

Certainly, needs have been filled.

“We’ve been preparing for the end of the season,” Venables said. “This is the last year where you can have the opportunity to sign more than 25 guys. Building a roster how we see fit and where our needs are and the things that need to transpire transactionally with guys looking for other opportunities; for us to continue to add value to our roster. It’s complicated in many ways, but something that we as a staff have been working on for several months now in preparation for this opportunity. We feel like it’s going to be great for everybody in terms of guys finding a fresh start and for us to continue to fill the holes and needs of our roster and get the depth that we need as we see fit.

“You want guys that are going to value the same types of things that you value as well. So there's that balance. ... The scholarship numbers aren't infinite, and you have your, what the limitations are, 85. And so for us, we're conscious of, ‘OK, what's the most desperate and dire need?’ as opposed to, ‘This guy’s pretty dang good but we need more help over here;’ (or) ‘This guy probably could play for us right away at another spot but which one do we need the most help at?’ So you’ve got to make some of those decisions as well, and so that’s what we did.”

OU has been active in the transfer portal, and effective. According to 247 Sports, the Sooners' incoming portal class ranks 10th nationally.

There are more positions Oklahoma must address before the 2023 season begins, whether in the next two days (unlikely) or in May (almost for certain).

Here are the Sooners’ greatest remaining positions of need via the transfer portal heading into the spring semester:

Defensive back

Arrivals

Transfers: S Reggie Pearson Jr., CB Kendel Dolby

Freshmen: S Peyton Bowen, Jacobe Johnson, Erik McCarty, Daeh McCullough, Makari Vickers, Jasiah Wagoner



Departures

CB Jordan Mukes, CB Joshua Eaton, S Kendall Dennis, S Bryson Washington, S Justin Broiles, CB C.J. Coldon, S Trey Morrison

The numbers say OU came out ahead here, with eight in and seven out. That’s a plus.

But six of those eight are true freshmen, and one is a junior college transfer.

By all accounts, NEO juco Kendel Dolby looks ready to step in. Peyton Bowen is a talented 5-star recruit, and Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers and Jasiah Wagoner are all very promising 4-stars.

Cornerback is in good shape with seniors Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington back as starters, junior Kani Walker growing into the role and sophomores Gentry Williams and Jayden Rowe showing plenty of potential, plus the freshmen.

Safety is also set, with Billy Bowman and Key Lawrence holding onto their starting jobs, Damond Harmon blooming in 2022, and Robert Spears-Jennings displaying tons of promise, plus more freshmen.

But as of now, the only newcomer with Division I experience is Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson. It’s good that Brandon Hall and Jay Valai like who they have coming back. But depth and experience are thin. Those leaving are taking with them a combined 205 games of major college experience. That can’t be replaced — even by talented freshmen.

Tight end/H-back

Arrivals

Transfers: TE Austin Stogner

Freshmen: H-back Kade McIntyre



Departures

TE Brayden Willis, TE Daniel Parker

Again, the numbers — two in, two out — say Oklahoma is OK.

But Brayden Willis was Mr. Sooner — he was fourth on the offense with 809 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and in addition to ranking second on the team in catches and yards and first in touchdown receptions, he also led the Sooners’ high-volume players with a run-blocking grade of 80.4.

The only Sooner who had a higher run-blocking grade than Willis was Daniel Parker, with an 84.0 on 250 snaps. But Parker, who played four years at Missouri, is out of eligibility.

Austin Stogner is a welcome addition and can certainly be a productive pass catcher, but would need to take on a much larger role to replace Willis and Parker.

Kade McIntyre brings impressive power and versatility, but he’s never played college football before.

Sophomore Jason Llewellyn played in eight games last season but only got 38 snaps. Redshirt freshman Kaden Helms played in just two games and got 31 snaps. Both are still in the early phase of their college football career and could be counted on to help a lot — in time.

Adding one more even marginally experienced tight end via the transfer portal would be a boost to the position group.

Kicker

Arrivals

None

Departures

None

OK, so this one’s a little outside the box. But there’s a method here: Oklahoma needs competition to upgrade the kicker position.

In his first year as the Sooners’ primary kicker, Zach Schmit missed one-third of his field goal attempts. He was 12-of-18 on the season — that .667 percentage ranked 92nd in the nation — and the Sooners were 0-4 in games decided by a field goal. In fact, in all four of those three-point losses, Schmit missed at least one field goal.

That has to change. To paraphrase, when it comes to field goals, two of three ain’t good. And in November and December, Schmit was just 4-of-9.

Whether that means bringing in a kicker via the portal who can make more kicks than Schmit, or just bringing in someone to increase the competition and push Schmit to be better himself, the Sooners have to improve their placekicking.

Two other elements are in play here: One, Schmit is a walk-on. With OU’s current scholarship situation, any new kicker would have to walk on as well. Of course, that’s not unusual. Current walk-ons Gavin Marshall and kicker/punter Josh Plaster could push Schmit, and then — problem solved. And two, adding a kicker ahead of spring practice and putting the group through all the paces of having to win the job with pressure kicks would be preferable over waiting until summer to decide things based strictly on training camp results.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.