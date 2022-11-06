Baylor's Fourth Down Efficiency Deflated Oklahoma's Defense in 38-35 Victory

NORMAN — Baylor’s aggression was rewarded on Saturday.

Three times the Oklahoma defense made a play on third down, thinking that would be enough to get off the field.

But Dave Aranda isn’t afraid to gamble in short yardage situations on fourth down, and the Bears were a perfect 3-of-3 in their 38-35 win over OU.

“They took advantage of every opportunity they had to do the things necessary to win,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the game. “They played with discipline, they played with physical toughness and situationally played incredibly well.

“… The most critical moments of the game, they were able to convert.”

Baylor set the tone early.

Faced with a fourth-and-7 at the Oklahoma 35-yard line on their first offensive possession, the Bears converted.

Quarterback Blake Shapen connected with Josh Cameron for a 16-yard completion, and three plays later running back Craig Williams finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.

The decision to keep the offense on the field didn’t catch the Sooners off guard, but still the defense failed to execute and get off the field.

“We knew they were going to go for it on fourth down,” OU cornerback Woodi Washington said. “Coach told us that all week like you just said. So we just got to get those stops. And it was really frustrating not getting those stops when we needed them.”

Baylor’s crucial fourth down conversion came in the fourth quarter.

Backed up on their own 29-yard line, the Bears again turned to Williams to pick up fourth-and-1.

Williams got two yards, setting up a new set of downs. Baylor reeled off seven more plays to score, taking a 38-28 lead with 9:15 left in the game that proved to be insurmountable.

“Those were the biggest plays of the game,” linebacker DaShaun White said after the loss. “Have to get off the field and where they decide to go for it. We should be foaming at the mouth sort of deal to get our offense there.

“We just have to execute, get off the field and give the ball to our offense.”

In the second quarter the Bears looked as if they were going to turn another conversion into a touchdown, but Shapen misfired and OU safety Billy Bowman hauled in the Sooners’ lone interception of the day.

Baylor’s fourteen points on drives with a fourth down conversion deflated the Oklahoma defense. The inability to get off the field snowballed into allowing points, as the Sooners were unable to find a response to the adversity.

“We just got to play with a one play mindset,” Washington said. “One play doesn't determine a drive or a game. So you just got to keep playing and play like I said with a one play mindset.”

Any confidence that was built against the dysfunctional Iowa State rushing attack in Ames eroded over the course of four quarters against Baylor.

Now 5-4 on the year, the Sooners head back to the drawing board to fix one of the nation’s worst run defenses ahead of next weekend’s trip to Morgantown.

“We got outplayed, out-executed and out-coached,” Venables said. “We have to be better and not at just one thing. They were literally running the ball left and running it right and checking in and out of it regardless of where they’re sending the run, we have to be better at physically being in gaps and having a gap side arm and leg free and fitting aggressively and downhill.

“We got soft on our edges and our secondary run support at times and they cracked us… We got swallowed up. They have a good offensive line and they do a good job of targeting you and they’re gonna punish you when you make mistakes.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.