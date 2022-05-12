Best of the Portal: Oklahoma Added Immediate Production in DB Trey Morrison

Morrison comes to the Sooners as someone ready to step into a major role after being a four-year starter at North Carolina.

The Oklahoma Sooners made a number of additions in the transfer portal this offseason. And while a few of those new players were on full display in last month’s spring game, AllSooners is taking a look back at each transfer’s top moments with their former team.

Sometimes when a team adds a veteran transfer, it isn’t always clear how big of a role they will have with their new team.

That is not the case with North Carolina senior defensive back Trey Morrison, who transferred to Oklahoma on January 17.

Morrison, who committed to the Tar Heels as a 3-star athlete in the 2017 recruiting class, was an immediate impact player at Chapel Hill.

As a true freshman in 2018, he played in 11 games making ten starts at nickel back for UNC.

His first career tackle came in the Heels’ season-opening loss to California, with a seven-tackle outing against Western Carolina in late November being his season-high.

Morrison’s second season with North Carolina would be impacted by injuries, forcing him to miss three games.

Despite that, he still made nine starts, highlighted by a 12-tackle performance against Wake Forest - albeit in a losing effort.

The 2020 campaign would see Morrison remain on the field and have his impact on one of the best teams in the ACC become evident.

He started all 12 games for a Tar Heels’ squad that would make a run to the Orange Bowl, where he would register seven tackles including a sack against Texas A&M.

Morrison earned an All-ACC honorable mention for this solid third season in Chapel Hill.

His senior year was an extension of Morrison’s steady production, finishing the year with a career-high 47 tackles in 13 games.

Trey Morrison Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Sports

Against rival Duke in early October, he recorded six tackles and had a fumble recovery taken for a touchdown - the first of his collegiate career.

Now, with one more year of eligibility, he heads to a new opportunity to play under the new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables.

Similar to quarterback Dillon Gabriel and defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson, Morrison comes to the Sooners as an immediate starter.

With the versatility to play either nickel back or one of the safety spots, it’s all but a given that he will be in the starting lineup for Oklahoma in Week 1 barring injury.

A veteran player with loads of college football experience, Morrison certainly has the potential to be at the very top of the Sooners’ most impactful transfers in 2022.

