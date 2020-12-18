Big 12 Championship Game: Our Picks

John Hoover

Oklahoma’s defensive front — OK, the defense overall — is playing much better than it was the last time these teams met. Still, expect Breece Hall to be able to run the football. If the Cyclones can protect Brock Purdy, it could be a long day for the OU defense. And even if the Sooners can make Purdy scramble and throw off schedule, he’s creative enough to make plays to his big receivers against OU’s diminutive DBs. Just like last time, expect this game could come down to the final possession or two. Will Spencer Rattler be able to make the plays this time? Will his receivers hold onto the football? Can the Sooner special teams not give up a big play? If Oklahoma fixes what went wrong in Ames, the Sooners will lock down No. 6.

FINAL: Oklahoma 28, Iowa State 24

Parker Thune

The Sooners are the better football team, and I believe they’ll take care of business in Arlington for the fourth consecutive year. If the Oklahoma front four didn’t already have enough of a chip on their shoulder going up against Breece Hall, they certainly do now that none of them were named to the all-conference first team. If there’s a unit capable of powering down the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, it’s this Sooner defensive line. Brock Purdy isn’t the kind of quarterback who will win a game with a prolific passing performance, so if Oklahoma can render Hall ineffective, the Cyclones will struggle mightily to move the ball. Expect a 100-yard game and a couple of scores for Rhamondre Stevenson as the Sooners control the pace and salt away a sixth straight conference title.

FINAL: Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 16

Caroline Grace Estes

This will be an easy win for the Cyclones as long as they are able to target Oklahoma’s weak spots. Meaning, they will go after Spencer Rattler and they will go hard. After that, they shut down Rhamondre Stevenson and the rest is history, it’s the same team that travelled to Ames in October. The biggest difference with be the presence of Ronnie Perkins but all Iowa State has to do is strengthen the passing game which they’ve had two weeks to adjust to.

FINAL: Iowa State 38, Oklahoma 28

