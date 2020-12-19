Big 12 Championship: Q2 Report

ARLINGTON, TX — In what began as a grinder of a Big 12 Championship Game, Oklahoma has started dialing up big plays from long distance.

Marvin Mims’ 45-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Rattler on the first play of the second quarter Saturday against Iowa State extended the Sooners’ lead to 14-0, and then Gabe Brkic’s 54-yard field goal — a career-long and the longest by an OU kicker this century — built the lead to 17-0.

Right before halftime, after Iowa State finally found its edge and got on the scoreboard to make it 17-7, Tre Brown popped a 43-yard kickoff return to set up a quick score — Rattler’s 9-yard touchdown run — and give the Sooners a 24-7 lead at the break.

Iowa State seemed finally came to life after a bit of controversy fired the Cyclones up.

At the end of a promising drive, Iowa State lined up on fourth-and-short as if to go for it, but Brock Purdy instead tried to draw the Sooners offside. OU defenders actually jumped offside twice, but All-Big 12 center Colin Newell never snapped the ball and the Sooners got back onside both times.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell called timeout and tore into the officials for not calling what he thought was contact by the OU defenders, and then the Cyclone offense went back on the field — this time to go for the fourth down.

Purdy then executed a deft fake handoff and picked up a 23-yard gain on a keeper around the left edge.

But on the next play, Purdy’s throw into the end zone to tight end Charlie Kolar was undercut and intercepted by OU’s Tre Norwood.

Iowa State finally got on the scoreboard on its next possession when Purdy again engineered a decisive and efficient touchdown drive. His quick slant throw to Kolar made it 17-7.

But Brown answered with the Sooners’ longest kickoff return of the season. Rattler completed two quick passes and Rhamondre Stevenson gained 27 total yards before Rattler scored on a 9-yard keeper around right end.

Oklahoma opened the game with a deliberate touchdown drive that ended with a trick play — third-string and true freshman quarterback Chandler Morris’ 2-yard keeper around left end after Rattler faked limping to the sideline — and then the defenses began to settle in.

Brkic missed a 36-yard field goal wide right on the Sooners’ next drive, and Iowa State’s Connor Assalley did the same thing on Iowa State’s ensuing possession, hitting the right upright.

Rattler completed 14-of-18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Stevenson — who missed the Sooners’ 37-30 loss at Iowa State back on Oct. 3 while serving an NCAA suspension — carried 10 times for 67 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards. Mims leads the Sooners with 81 yards on six catches. His touchdown on the first play of the second quarter set the school record for touchdown catches by a freshman (eight).

Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who came in leading the nation with 1,357 rushing yards, carried 13 times for 52 yards in the first half.



Purdy went 10-of-16 for 132 yards with one TD and one interception.

Campbell's argument with the officials stemmed from the second play of the game when Cyclones safety Isheem Young was ejected for hitting Drake Stoops in the head on a catch over the middle. Campbell argued that call vehemently as well.

The Sooners are competing for their sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship and 14th overall, while Iowa State is trying for its first outright league title in program history (its only other championships came in 1911 and 1912 and were shared with Nebraska).

The Sooners won every Big 12 title since the game was reconstituted in 2017 (Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach), won two in a row before that (Riley was offensive coordinator) and won seven others under Bob Stoops from 2000-2010.

OU is 10-1 in the Big 12 title game, with the only loss coming in 2003 against Kansas State.

