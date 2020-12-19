Big 12 Championship: Q4 Report — It's a Sooners six-peat

ARLINGTON, TX — Tre Brown has had plenty of up and down moments in his Oklahoma football career.

But most of the “up” moments seem to happen in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Brown ended Saturday’s thriller at AT&T Stadium with an interception with 65 seconds to play, giving the Sooners their sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and their 14th overall with a 27-21 victory over No. 6-ranked Iowa State.

Brown’s pick came off quarterback Brock Purdy, who was pressured by DaShaun White and Nik Bonitto before throwing a fluttering ball up for grabs.

Brown, a senior from Tulsa, sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a game-clinching safety in the 2018 Big 12 title game, and last year he chased down Baylor speedster Chris Platt to save a touchdown and keep Baylor out of the end zone of what became an overtime win.

Earlier Saturday, Brown hit the Cyclones with two 43-yard kickoff returns — the Sooners’ longest runback of the season.

The loss denies Iowa State (8-3) its first outright conference championship in its 129 year history and its first of any kind since 1912. It also avenger the Sooners’ 37-30 loss to the Cyclones in Ames back on Oct. 3.

OU (8-2) nursed a 24-7 lead down the stretch but Iowa State stormed back to within 24-21 by scoring two touchdowns and by forcing five consecutive OU punts.

After Breece Hall cut it to three with his second touchdown run with 5:15 to play, Spencer Rattler, Rhamondre Stevenson and the Sooner offense delivered a scoring drive that produced a 32-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic and extended the lead to 27-21 with 2:01 to play.

The Sooners now await the announcement for their bowl destination — likely back in Jerryworld on Dec. 30 for the Cotton Bowl.

Stevenson got off to a fast start and finished with 97 rushing yards on 18 carries. Rattler went 22-of-34 for 272 yards with a touchdown pass and also ran for a second-quarter touchdown that put the Sooners up 24-7.

But Purdy proved his mettle with an exquisite performance in the face of one of college football’s fiercest pass rushes. He complete 27-of-40 passes for 322 yards, including 114 (on 10 catches) by Xavier Hutchinson and 92 (and a touchdown) by tight end Charlie Kolar.

Breece Hall, the nation’s leading rusher with 1,357 yards, scored twice but was held to a season-low 79 yards on 23 carries.

Iowa State finished with more yards (435 to 392) as the Sooners converted just 1-of-11 third down plays.

The Cyclones played without one of their defensive starters. Safety Isheem Young was ejected on the second play of the game after hitting OU wideout Drake Stoops in the head.

