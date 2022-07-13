Big 12 Media Days: Kansas Carrying Momentum From Texas Win Into 2022

Kansas beat the Longhorns for the second time in six seasons in 2021, and Lance Leipold believes that will help push his program into the new season.

ARLINGTON, TX — Kansas made waves through the college football world a couple of times last year.

Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks surprisingly pushed Oklahoma in Lawrence, ultimately falling short of the massive upset.

Weeks later, Kansas finished the job again against the Texas Longhorns in a 57-56 overtime thriller.

After the victory over the ‘Horns, Kansas lost to TCU and West Virginia in the final two weeks of the season by a combined total of nine points.

Overall the Jayhawks still finished on the bottom rung of the Big 12 ladder. But Leipold said he’s seen his program carry the momentum from their close to the season into 2022.

“We’re not in the moral victory business, and we understand that completely,” Leipold said during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday. “But we’re always looking at, whether it be individual improvement and certain things, how we’ve gone about our daily business.”

More than anything, Leipold said the win over Texas helped the Jayhawks stay the course in their day-to-day preparation.

“For us as a program that can develop and stay consistent, we have to earn trust,” Leipold said. “And I think the one thing that that win as we started to play better, I think the players understood our routine, our message was going to be consistent.”

A change at the most important position on the field changed a near-upset bid against Oklahoma into other banner win for the Jayhawks over Texas.

“The injection of Jalon Daniels at quarterback really helped us that last few games,” Leipold said.

Kansas’ head coach acknowledged the victory over the Longhorns has helped on the recruiting trail, especially when Leipold arrives at high schools in the Lone Star State.

Now, Leipold is trying to drive his program forward by simply finding a base level of consistency.

“These young men and some of the guys here with us today have gone through multiple head coaches,” he said. Not just one or two.

“Earl Bostic Jr., our offensive tackle, has had at least eight position coaches. And that’s not normal. And it is really not fair.”

Leipold said things as basic as communication on the defensive side of the ball have been much improved from the first day of spring practice.

The Jayhawks will face Tennessee Tech, Houston and Duke in the non-conference slate this year before vying for the program’s third victory over Texas in seven years on Nov. 19.

