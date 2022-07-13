Big 12 Media Days: New Commish Says 'The Big 12 Is Open For Business'

The big plan isn't in place yet, but new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is ready to talk conference expansion as well as the timeline for OU to head to the SEC.

ARLINGTON — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is open for business with Oklahoma and Texas.

Though he doesn’t officially take over for Bob Bowlsby until August 1, Yormark said he’d be open for discussions with the two departing Big 12 powers on when they’d officially make the jump over to the SEC.

“Any situation like this, I always look for a win-win,” Yormark said during his press conference at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium. “That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference. But I look forward at the right time to have those conversations.”

Currently, the Sooners and the Longhorns have maintained that both schools will see out the existing Grant of Rights with the Big 12 that runs through 2025.

It has been speculated that the two rivals could make the jump ahead of the 2023 season, but the buy-out to make that happen has been reported to be $80 million.

As the Big 12 adds BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF in 2023, Yormark maintained he’d be open to any negotiations that would benefit the conference as a whole.

“From my perspective, anything is on the table,” Yormark told a group of reporters after his press conference. “As I’ve said many times before, I’ve got to listen and learn. But we’re open for business.

“So whether it’s Texas or Oklahoma or anyone else who wants to sit down with me and talk about how we can create value for the conference, I’m all ears. So I’m not against it. But it’s got to be in the best interest of the conference obviously.”

During his first official press conference at the helm of the Big 12, Yormark also indicated the conference is going to be aggressive and look to take advantage of the ever-changing face of collegiate athletics.

USC and UCLA’s move to the Big Ten was the latest domino to fall in conference realignment, and the Big 12 doesn’t intend to watch from the sidelines.

“We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference,” Yormark said.

But in Yormark’s view, any potential additions to the conference will have little to no impact on the timeline for OU and Texas to head to the SEC.

“We will explore all options,” Yormark said. “… As it relates to Texas and Oklahoma (leaving), totally different conversation. When the time is right, we’ll engage (with them).”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.