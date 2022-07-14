Skip to main content

Big 12 Media Days: Joey McGuire Explains Texas Tech's New Offense

The Red Raiders have a chance to establish a new identity in year one of the new regime.

ARLINGTON, TX — Texas Tech is a true wild card in the Big 12 this season with a new staff and a new scheme. Well, maybe not a “new” scheme, but rather a return to old ways.

The Red Raiders finished last season 7-6 after a 34-7 bowl win over Mississippi State. The seven-win campaign officially ended the Matt Wells era in Lubbock, as Kirby Hocutt opted to hire Joey McGuire.

McGuire comes from Baylor, which boasted one of the best defenses in the Big 12. Prior to coaching the Bears, McGuire was widely regarded as one of the best high school football coaches in America. One of McGuire’s first hires on the Tech staff was Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Kittley originally started at Houston Baptist after finishing his graduate assistant role at Texas Tech. He led a turnaround that saw HBU transform into one of the best passing offenses in the country, while quarterback Bailey Zappe became a household name.

McGuire mentioned the desire for balance in his opening press conference as the head coach of the Red Raiders. Kittley is an offensive prodigy in the college football world, but balance isn’t the first word that comes to mind when thinking of an elite air raid mindset. McGuire offered clarification on the direction of the offense and the group’s identity as a whole.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's interesting, whenever I talked to him, the one thing about Kittley is he'll say we have air raid concepts but we're not a true air raid," McGuire explained. "Where I fell in love with him, in the interview, he said, 'Coach, I'm going to find our best 11 players, I'm going to get them on the field, and we're going to score a lot of points.'

"He said, 'You know, whenever I was at Western Kentucky, it was our best 11 players. We had four really good receivers.' At Texas Tech, we have three really good tight ends. So it's going to look a little bit different."

The move seems to have some parallels to when Bob Stoops took a chance on Lincoln Riley, hiring him from a Group of 5 school in Eastern Carolina. The offensive minds from that level have proven to be some of the very best in college football. Texas Tech is hoping they found the next prodigy.

"I'm a defensive coach, so we're going to play complementary football," McGuire said. "But at the end of the day, you've got to score one more point than your opponent to win the game, and he's going to figure out how to do that."

The Sooners have all season to prepare for Kittley’s new-look offensive attack. Oklahoma and Texas Tech square off in Lubbock on Nov. 26, OU’s last game of the regular season.

Matt Campbell B12MD
Football

Big 12 Media Days: Matt Campbell 'Can't Believe' He's Now An Elder Statesman

By John E. Hoover6 minutes ago
Joey McGuire Big 12 Media Days
Football

WATCH: Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire Press Conference

By Josh Callaway16 minutes ago
Brent Venables, 2022 Big 12 Media Days
Football

Big 12 Media Days: Oklahoma's Brent Venables Focused on What's 'Right in Front of Us' Amid Bedlam Speculation

By Ryan Chapman51 minutes ago
IMG_1617
Football

Big 12 Media Days: Oklahoma's Brent Venables is 'Ready for This Moment' Thanks to His QB

By John E. Hoover1 hour ago
Greg Burks Big 12 Media Days
Football

WATCH: Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks Big 12 Media Days

By Josh Callaway2 hours ago
2022 Big 12 Media Days Day 1 Wrap Up
Football

WATCH: 2022 Big 12 Media Days Day 1 Wrap Up

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy
Football

Should New Commish Let OU, Texas Attend Big 12 Meetings? Mike Gundy says ‘I Wouldn’t’

By John E. Hoover21 hours ago
Mike Gundy Big 12 MD
Football

Big 12 Media Days: OSU Coach Mike Gundy Says Bedlam Has 'A Year or Two Left'

By John E. Hoover23 hours ago