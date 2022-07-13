Big 12 Media Days: WVU Coach Neal Brown Focused on New QB Direction

Coaches don't have much input on things like conference realignment, so Brown is more focused on his new QB coach and his new QB.

ARLINGTON, TX — The landscape is changing beneath his feet, but West Virginia coach Neal Brown isn’t running to the panic room over college football realignment or Big 12 Conference expansion.

“I’ve got a lot of worries. A lot of concerns,” Brown said.” But conference realignment is way down the list for me.”

Brown met the press Wednesday at Big 12 Media Days and talked about a variety of topics – including, predictably, the ever-changing state of college football. He remains nonplussed.

“We’re a little bit different maybe than some of the other schools,” Brown said. “We’ve played in multiple leagues the last 50-75 years. We’ve even been independent. The one constant is that West Virginia football has always been successful and always figured out a way to make it work.”

Brown said the addition of four new members and some of what’s happened in the aftermath of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten have created a positive buzz in the league.

“I’m really excited about the direction of the Big 12 Conference,” Brown said. “I think some things over the last few weeks have created a great opportunity for our league.

“ … For us, those decisions are not getting made by football coaches. Those decisions are getting made at a much higher level.”

One decision Brown happily made this offseason was the addition of former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Here’s what Graham’s brought,” Brown said. “He’s brought a different energy about him. He’s confident while not being arrogant. He’s extremely humble.

“It helps that he was a great player in this league. I think that gets the players’ attention on your current roster, but also in recruiting. He’s had great success (as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator) not only at USC but at North Texas as well. … I’m excited about what he can bring."

Harrell's first job is coaching up former USC and Georgia transfer J.T. Daniels. Brown sounds excited about the pairing.

“The biggest thing for me," Brown said, "is (Harrell) has got a great feel on gameday. That’s something I think is gonna be a huge positive.”

Brown also feels positive about the Mountaineers’ returning talent. WVU was just 6-7 last year, but returns six starters on offense, three on defense and a handful of players on both sides of the ball with significant gameday experience.

“I think the collection of players that we have,” he said, “the whole is gonna be better than each individual.”